After falling behind 6-4 following the opening round of doubles match play, the Springfield team rallied past Joplin on Monday to retain the Horton Smith Cup for a second straight season.
Monday’s battle took place at Island Green Golf Course in Republic, with both teams squaring off in singles match play. Springfield earned 12.5 points on Monday, besting Joplin’s mark of 7.5 points in the 20 total matches played. Springfield’s final-round results earned the team a 16.5-13.5 win over Joplin to retain the Horton Smith Cup.
Both teams started 10 matches on the front nine and 10 matches on the back nine. Springfield earned six wins in the group that started on the front nine, with Christie Blasi defeating Joplin’s Jenna Teeter 2 up. Dawna Hartman earned a 2-up win over Jo Poyzer, while Lisa Tinkler defeated McKayla Hussey 1 up. Carla Chaney won 6 and 5 against Joplin’s Beth Parmley, and Debbie Allen earned a 5-and-3 win over Dawn Huff. Kathy Haeffner finished with a 1-up win over Kim Brewer.
Joplin earned four wins in the group starting on the front nine, with Karen Curran defeating Stephany Powell 2 and 1. Maggie Moore finished with a 2-and-1 win over Katie Yates, while Hannah Torres won 6 and 5 against Rita Gregory. Joplin’s Jill Huffman earned a 5-and-4 win over Hannah Spotts to round out the group starting on the front.
Springfield earned 6.5 points in the group starting off the back nine, with Nida Thomas winning 4 and 3 over Joplin’s Judy Magner to kick the morning off. Springfield’s Sarah Williams defeated Kerry Helton 2 up, and Kim Lewis earned a 2-and-1 win over Suzanne Patton. Joplin’s Peggy Hinde halved with Susan Hansen, while Alicia Dinges defeated Carolyn Gilstrap 9 and 8 and Nancy White finished with a 7-and-6 win over Debbie Doss.
Joplin’s Kristi Santee finished with a 1 up win over Linda Hyde, while Leigh Ann Hackney defeated Julie Krueger 2 and 1. Joplin’s final point in the group that started on the back nine came from Teresa Brothers defeating Teresa Noblitt 6 and 5.
