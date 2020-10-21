The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced on Wednesday the boys soccer championship games will be played at the Lake Country Soccer/Cooper Family Sports Complex in Springfield.
The World Wide Technology Soccer Park and MSHSAA worked in conjunction to keep the event at its originally scheduled location in Fenton. However, the decision was necessary to move the soccer finals due to current restrictions by the St. Louis County Health Department.
Lake Country Soccer has agreed to host the soccer championships on Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21. More information will be released when logistics are finalized.
Previously, changes were also made to the boys soccer postseason calendar. The window to complete the district tournament was shortened for Classes 3 and 4.
Those district tournaments will now be between Oct. 31-Nov. 4. The sectional round for Class 3 and 4 will be held on Nov. 7. The quarterfinal round for all four classes will be on Nov. 10.
The semifinal round for all four classes will be played on Nov. 14 at a member-school site.
