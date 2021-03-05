EUGENE, Mo. — St. Elizabeth secured full control in the second half and upended Thomas Jefferson 67-53 on Friday night in a Class 1 boys basketball sectional game at Eugene High School.
The Cavaliers (20-6) got off to a good start in the first quarter, building a 23-18 advantage.
Thomas Jefferson outscored the Hornets 16-8 to erase a three-point deficit and close the first period. Drew Goodhope ignited the spree with a 3-pointer from the top of the circle. Jay Ball then scored the next eight points with three buckets on the inside plus two free throws to complete and-1s, and Dhruv Gheewala accounted for the final five points.
The Hornets hit three consecutive treys to take a 27-26 lead, and there were four lead changes before the Hornets hit a jumper just before the buzzer for a 31-30 halftime lead.
A Caleb Myers free throw and Gheewala basket put Thomas Jefferson ahead 33-31 early in the second half, but the Hornets went on a decisive 15-2 run for a 46-35 lead late in the third period.
Myers’ trey from the right wing made it 46-38 after three, and he made a layup to make it a six-point difference early in the final quarter. The Cavaliers were within 51-45 midway through the fourth quarter but missed two layups before the Hornets scored 12 straight for their biggest lead, 63-45.
Gheewala tallied 24 points — 10 in the first quarter — to lead the Cavaliers. He made 9 of 15 field goals, 4 of 6 treys and both free throws.
Myers was next with 10 points, Goodhope and Ball both had eight and Tyler Brouhard added three to complete the Cavaliers’ scoring. Ball also grabbed 12 rebounds.
Brock Lucas shared game honors with 24 points — 10 in the second quarter — for the Hornets (18-6), going 7 of 15 from the floor, 2 of 6 from the arc and 8 of 8 at the foul line. Carson Kesel scored 13 points, and Dylan Wobbe had 10 opints and 12 boards.
Thomas Jefferson shot 37% from the floor (19 of 51, including 8 of 18 from distance) while the Hornets hit 41% (24 of 58, 7 of 26 from the arc).
The Hornets held an edge at the foul line, making 12 of 16 (9 of 11 in fourth quarter) to the Cavaliers’ 7 of 10.
St. Elizabeth faces Mound City (28-1) in a semifinal game at noon Friday at JQH Arena in Springfield. Mound City downed Orrick 61-30 in its quarterfinal contest.
