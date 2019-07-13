ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws let an early three-run lead slip away before falling 11-8 to the St. Joseph Mustangs on Friday night at Phil Welch Stadium.
Joplin (18-15, 12-14 MINK) led 7-4 by the end of the second inning but eventually saw the Mustangs (27-9, 21-7) draw even at 8-8 in the sixth. St. Joseph went on to plate three runs on two hits and one Joplin error in the bottom of the seventh to secure the come-from-behind win.
The setback snapped a two-game win streak for the Outlaws, who fell to 1 1/2 games back of South Division frontrunner Ozark. The Generals split a doubleheader with Chillicothe, winning the first game and losing the nightcap by identical 7-3 scores.
St. Joseph, the North Division leader, took its first lead in the bottom of the seventh when Logan Rycroft and Jackson Dierenfeldt scored on back-to-back wild pitches. Jackson Wagner later scored on an errant throw to home plate to put the Mustangs up by three runs.
Joplin, which had 12 hits through the first seven innings, did not have a baserunner in the eighth and ninth innings.
The Outlaws’ first seven runs came in the first two innings, scoring five runs on seven hits in the first and two runs on three hits in the second.
The Mustangs, however, answered with a four-run first and then a three-run fourth to tie the game at 7. The teams exchanged one run in the sixth before St. Joseph took the lead for good.
Marcos Villegas led Joplin at the plate, going 2-for-5 with one triple, three RBI and one run scored. John Prudhom, Donovan Sutti, and Alec Capshaw also registered two hits.
For the Mustangs, who finished with 13 hits, Dierenfeldt went 4-for-5 while scoring three runs. Jordan Maxson and Karl Koerper both hit a home run among two hits.
St. Joseph relief pitcher Garrett Presko was credited the win after tossing three innings and limiting Joplin to one earned run on one hit. Closer Jake Purl earned the save after retiring the first three batters he faced in the top of the ninth.
Joplin and St. Joseph will play the final game of their series tonight at 7 at Phil Welch Stadium.
