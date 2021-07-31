ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Odds weren’t in the St. Joseph Mustangs’ favor when it entered postseason play.
But the Mustangs didn’t need to buy a lottery ticket.
St. Joseph finished off the MINK League championship series by topping the Sedalia Bombers 12-2 in seven innings Friday night and swept the best-of-3 series 2-0 at Phil Welch Stadium.
It marks the Mustangs’ seventh MINK League title since joining the circuit in 2009. They rallied from a 7-0 deficit in the last three innings to beat Clarinda 8-7 in the North Division final.
Sedalia drew first blood when Brandon Stahlman hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning. However, St. Joseph responded three innings later by plating four runs on only one hit in the fourth inning, then added two runs in the next two frames to build an 8-2 lead.
Chase Spoonmore produced a two-run single in the sixth for St. Joseph. He finished with a team-high three runs driven in while Sam Kissane went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
The Mustangs clinched the run-rule victory with four runs in the seventh. It all started thanks to an RBI single from Noah Bodenhousen, followed by a bases loaded free pass from Brady Holden and Spoonmore was plunked with the bases loaded. Michael Paule then hit a game-ending RBI single.
Braden Barry notched the victory for the Mustangs. He hurled six innings of two-run baseball and struck out six batters, and Micah Diamond threw a scoreless seventh.
