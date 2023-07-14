The season has been pretty grim for the St. Louis Cardinals so far. But all is not lost, yet.
It’s going to require immediate results coming out of the All-Star break and plenty of wins strung together. I’m known to be an optimist when it comes to my favorite sports teams. So I know I’m probably in the minority with this opinion, but the National League Central title is not out of reach and neither is a wild-card spot.
Coming into the first game from the break on Thursday night, the Cardinals were 11.5 games back of the division and 11 games out of the wild-card chase for the third spot.
The three wild-card teams currently will be much harder to catch in my opinion. The Miami Marlins currently lead the NL wild card with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants following. I believe all three of those teams are legit. The Giants could slide a little, but I think the Central teams will be easier to catch.
I remain skeptical of the division-leading Cincinnati Reds. The team is just too young with not enough pitching for me to believe they can even get close to repeating a .549 win percentage (50-41) the rest of the way. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them lose more than they win from now on.
The Milwaukee Brewers (49-42) can keep that pace up. The bright spot about catching that team is they rely too much on pitching. Julio Teheran came in and helped out a staff with some injuries by throwing multiple good starts in the first half. He started to fall off and if the rest of the staff doesn’t pick it up or get healthy, the offense won’t be able to compensate for worse pitching.
So what will it take from the Cardinals?
Let’s look at potential trades to stay in the hunt.
There is no way you trade Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado if you want to win this year or next. So, even if you punt on 2023 with hopes of competing in 2024, you should want to keep these two pieces.
Pitchers that should be untouchable are Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty. Montgomery has been the team’s most consistent arm this year. Flaherty is young and looking to complete his first full season without missing a large amount of starts since 2019. Yes, he’s been inconsistent, but that should be expected after missing significant time in 2022 and 2021 after a shortened season in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Flaherty is only 27 years old and still has tons of potential. He and Montgomery should be kept and brought back in 2024.
Outside of that I would say anyone on the roster is free to be dealt. Adam Wainwright obviously isn’t going anywhere. I also wouldn’t trade Willson Contreras after the money you gave him.
Names I would look to trade more than others are Tyler O’Neill, Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Andrew Knizner and Giovanny Gallegos.
These are players at the MLB level I think will offer enough value to get a solid starting pitcher in return. Of course some minor leaguers could be included as well. Juan Yepez is a guy who is currently in the minors who could be dealt.
Some people may want a guy like Paul DeJong or some others like Chris Stratton or Drew VerHagen in the bullpen to be dealt. Those players wouldn’t get much in return because their value isn’t great at the moment.
I could see Jordan Hicks or Ryan Helsley being dealt, but those are two relievers I would like to hang on to for the sake of trying to win the rest of the year.
Hicks has been able to close games over the past few weeks, and Helsley is the most consistent shutdown arm in the bullpen.
The top target to acquire should be starting pitching with the next being any relievers who can help solidify things in the bullpen.
Trades must happen, but just as important, the Cardinals have to start finding ways to win games.
That will only happen if the starting pitching starts to be more consistent. Consistency starts with logging six-plus innings every time out or close to it. The Cardinals need quality starts, meaning six innings and three earned runs or less. St. Louis ranks 25th with just 25 quality starts after 90 games played. That has to be better in the final 72 games.
Another thing I would like to see is less of Jordan Walker in the outfield. Walker is a phenomenal hitter, and there’s no denying that. His ability as a defensive player in the outfield leaves a lot to be desired.
If Walker can be slotted at designated hitter with Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson and one of Edman or Donovan in the outfield, it should be played like that. It allows Oliver Marmol to put his best defensive team on the field and still keep a productive bat in the lineup.
Speaking of Marmol, I’m not on the “fire the manager” train. I think Marmol could be better, but this is not fully on him. The players have not performed — especially pitching — and there have been plenty injuries to juggle.
Lastly, I hope Adam Wainwright can return in 2023. But I was glad to see him sent to the injured list. That was a move that probably should have come two starts before it did. Wainwright has had one solid outing all season and was clearly not healthy coming out of the World Baseball Classic this year.
If Waino returns, he should not be immediately thrown into the starting rotation. Give him some time to get everything underneath him in the bullpen. If he’s throwing well maybe he can get a couple spot starts in September to where he’s available either out of the bullpen or as a starter if the Cardinals happen to reach the postseason.
If the Cardinals are gaining ground on the division leader or the wild card spots when Wainwright returns, he should be used sparingly.
It will require a losing record the rest of the season from the Reds and Brewers, but I don’t think an 84-win season is out of the realm of possibilities for the Cardinals to catch up.
What do you think? Should the Cardinals be buyers or sellers this month? Do you think it’s time to punt on 2023? Should St. Louis be looking for a full rebuild?
