Randy Flores won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals as a 30-year-old relief pitcher in 2006.
In 2023, he’s the scouting director for the organization.
“Look, I have an incredible rabbit’s foot attached to me at all times,” Flores said. “It’s insane to think that someone who had my long minor league career to get a chance as a minor league free agent with the Cardinals, to crack a major league roster, to win a World Series, and then to be able to circle back here ... I am the luckiest person to have this job.”
That minor league career he’s referring to began in 1997 as a 21-year-old. He didn’t reach the big leagues until he was 26. Two years later, he was in the Cardinals’ organization. In 2004 and 2005 he spent time with both AAA Memphis and the MLB squad. It wasn’t until ’06 he saw significant time in the majors. He appeared in 65 games that year and then 70 games the next year.
Flores spent time in the MLB across eight different seasons and five of them were in St. Louis. His next longest stint with a team would have been the Colorado Rockies for a part of three seasons.
Now, he’s back with the Cardinals and he’s the leader in deciding who will put the birds-on-the-bat uniform on next and try to help the team to a World Series.
But, he specifies it isn’t just on him to find the top talent like the guys who came to Joplin last weekend for the Cardinals Caravan.
“First of all, it’s our entire department,” Flores said. “When you run a scouting department you’re ultimately responsible for the picks. But, there’s so much involved with full-time boots-on-ground scouts, our analytical department, our movement analysis department, our performance department, mental skills and so really a lot goes into the selections other than what, me, as a scouting director saw.”
For him, the job keeps that itching competitive nature alive. Flores likes everything that goes into being a director, from making the selections to finding the talent. The talent that he traveled to Joplin with was Zack Thompson (1st round, 19th pick, 2019), Gordon Graceffo (5th round, 151st pick, 2021) and Lars Nootbaar (8th round, 243rd pick, 2018).
“I zone in on this. The stakes are real and it matters,” Flores said. “It culminates in a draft selection and you’re on a clock and you have to make decisions that you hope impacted a team.
“It really, really just provides a competitive landscape that resonates as a former athlete and baseball player. and just do it in a different capacity.”
Flores said he looks for increased confidence from Nootbaar in 2023 as he gains experience and continues to grow in his game. He also said “the sky is the limit” for Graceffo because of his arm strength.
