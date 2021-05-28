PRATT, Kan. — The St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers are state champions in softball once again.
Colgan picked up a pair of wins — a 3-2 triumph over Mission Valley in the semifinals and a 6-0 triumph over Burlingame in the championship — to claim the Kansas Class 2-1A state title on Friday at Green Sports Complex.
The state championship marked the Panthers’ third in program history as well as the second consecutive. Colgan won the title in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season.
Friday’s championship game saw Colgan outhit Burlingame 19-3 and hang 2-spots in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The Panthers also benefitted from a pitching gem by Kaitlin Crossland, who surrendered three hits and struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings.
Gabi Radell broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning when the singled through the right side to plate Millie Stockard and Emma Brill for a 2-0 lead.
The Panthers upped their lead to 4-0 on a two-run homer to left field by Crossland. Then in the sixth, Colgan added two more insurance runs on RBI singles by Lauren Yaghmour and Crossland.
Crossland finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and one run scored, while Radell went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored. Emma Brill went 3-for-4 with a double, and Allie Marietta, Yaghmour, Grace Wixson, Stockard and Anna Whestoff logged two hits apiece.
The semifinal game earlier in the day saw the Panthers plate two go-ahead runs on a double by Ashley Marietta in the top of the fifth inning against Mission Valley.
Mission Valley threatened in the bottom of the seventh inning after putting a pair of runners on the base paths with just one out. But after an RBI single that trimmed the Colgan lead to 3-2, Crossland struck out back-to-back batters to clinch the win.
Crossland surrendered just two runs — one unearned — and five hits while striking out nine in seven innings of work.
Colgan drew first blood in the semifinal on an RBI single by Radell in the top of the second inning. Mission Valley responded with one run in the fourth to briefly tie the ballgame.
Ashley Marietta finished as the Panthers’ leading hitter, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Allie Marietta and Yaghmour both logged two hits and crossed home plate once.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.