Longtime Joplin volleyball coach Staci Saunders has decided to step down as the program’s leader following a 22-year coaching career at Joplin.
Saunders informed the team that she would be stepping down in the locker room after the Eagles’ loss to Lee’s Summit West in the Class 5 District 12 championship game on Wednesday night at Carthage. That marked Joplin’s first district title appearance in recent memory.
“I’m very, very happy that we ended the way we did,” Saunders said with tears in her eyes. “This was a really good group to end on. It’s time to have a new person bring a breath of fresh air to Joplin volleyball. It was a really hard decision, but it is time.”
Saunders said she made the decision because all three of her kids -- Mari Katheryn and twins Addison and Jake -- will be in college next year, and she wants to be able to see them.
She began her coaching career as an assistant for 12 seasons under Sandy Shelley. She was out of the program for two years, but returned to Joplin when she was hired as the head coach in 2011.
“I’m excited, of course,” Saunders told the Globe in 2011 when she was hired. “I guess coaching is in my blood. I’d like to build on what coach Hill and coach Shelley have established over the years.”
Saunders grew up in a family of coaches. Her father Bob coached for many years at Drumright (Okla.) as well as southwest Missouri and Galena. Her brother Lance has experience as a football coach in Oklahoma as well.
Not only has coaching been in her blood, but being an Eagle will forever live within the 1992 graduate of Joplin High School.
“I have been an Eagle my whole life. I was raised in Kaminsky (Gymnasium) and I went to high school and played in Kaminsky,” Saunders said. “I started my first job at Joplin High and started my first coaching job. It means something. Being an Eagle has been something I’ve always chosen. I would never think about being a (Webb City) Cardinal or a (Carthage) Tiger any day in my life.
“I’m really proud to be an Eagle. I’ve always said I bleed red and navy. That’s just who I am. I will be rooting for the Eagles the rest of my life. I hope one day I’m rooting on my grandkids at Joplin.”
