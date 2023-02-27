CARTHAGE, Mo. — Tryouts opened Monday and practice starts Thursday as the Carthage Tigers baseball team embarks on a season unlike any other in its history.
The Tigers will play their 2023 home slate away from Carl Lewton Stadium and outside of Carthage for the first time in anyone’s memory after the city engineer declared the stadium “unfit and unsafe for occupancy” earlier in February.
Carthage Activities Director Mark Holderbaum said the team will play seven of its nine games at Joe Becker Stadium, 300 S. High St., Joplin, while the other two will be played at Wendell Redden Stadium near Schifferdecker Park.
“It was a gut punch,” said Carthage baseball coach Luke Bordewick. “And then my mind started racing because I’m always trying to plan for what’s next. I’m a traditional planner, I want to have everything planned out so whenever baseball season gets here, we can just focus on baseball. I struggle with that a little bit, but it’s just kind of a nose-to-the-grindstone mentality where we keep working and moving and figuring out where the best place is for us.”
Bordewick said the team can practice at “The Rock,” as Carl Lewton Stadium is known, but they can’t play games because people are not allowed in the concrete-and-fieldstone stands.
“I’m thankful and grateful that they allowed us to practice here because if we had to lug all the way to Joplin or whatever for practice, it would be another added hassle and added travel time,” Bordewick said. “We’re very fortunate to be able to practice here. Obviously, we’d like to play here, too, but whatever happens, happens. We can’t control that and we just have to keep moving.”
Carthage City Administrator Greg Dagnan said the city’s contract engineer, Jason Eckhart, who made the initial finding, has been asked to perform a more detailed structural survey of the 85-year-old stadium to determine its integrity.
Dagnan said he expects those finding to be made public at a special meeting of the Carthage City Council’s Public Services Committee at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.
The city needs that structural study before it can begin to consider what’s next for the historic stadium.
In the meantime, the Carthage School District is asking voters to approve a $26 million bond issue in the April 4 election that would go to build a performing arts center as well as a new baseball stadium on the Carthage High School campus. The issue needs a four-sevenths, or 57.1%, majority to pass.
Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker has said $26 million is the maximum allowable bond issue the district can ask for at this time without raising the district’s 83-cent debt service property tax levy. The bonds would be paid off by extending that levy from 2040 to 2043.
Even if that bond issue passes, the estimated $25.5 million performing arts center will be the top priority, with the stadium, which could cost between $4 million and $5 million, getting whatever funds are left.
Baker has said the district will ask for private donations for both the performing arts center and baseball stadium to help build both.
Even if the bond issue passes this year, Baker said a new stadium would likely not be ready before 2025, meaning the Carthage baseball team’s road trip could last two years or even more.
Tigers senior Drew Musche said he was disappointed when he found out Carl Lewton Stadium was being closed.
“It wasn’t fun hearing that for sure,” Musche said at Monday’s tryouts. “One thing a senior looks forward to, at least for me, is having a senior night at their home stadium, and that was what I thought of first. But, whatever’s done with the field, it probably needs to be done. But it’s our home and hearing that, I wasn’t excited about the news. But we’re open to facing the challenges. We’ve got to play with the cards that are dealt. It happened to be this, so we’re going to give it all we can this season.”
