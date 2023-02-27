On the calendar

The Carthage Tigers baseball schedule includes nine home games in 2023, seven of which will b played at Joe Becker Stadium and two of which will be played at Wendell Redden Stadium, both in Joplin.

The first home date is the pre-season Carthage Blue and White Game, which will be played at 9 a.m., Saturday, March 11, at Joe Becker Stadium.

The rest of the schedule:

• 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, Carthage v. Monett, Joe Becker Stadium

• 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, Carthage v. Helias Catholic Crusaders, Joe Becker Stadium

• 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, Carthage v. Seneca, Wendell Redden Stadium

• 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, Carthage v. Willard, Joe Becker Stadium (COC opener)

• 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, Carthage v. Branson, Joe Becker Stadium

• 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, Carthage v. Kickapoo, Wendell Redden Stadium

• 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, Carthage v. Webb City, Joe Becker Stadium

• 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Carthage v. Nixa, Joe Becker Stadium

• 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, Carthage v. Neosho, Joe Becker Stadium