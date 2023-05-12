Second-seeded Missouri Southern struggled to find a rhythm at the plate once again. After five hits on Thursday afternoon, the Lions only managed four in Game 1 on Friday in a 5-2 loss to No. 6 Southern Arkansas and then stranded 11 baserunners in Game 2 as they fell to No. 3 Rogers State 4-0.
MSSU (41-15) was just 9 for 51 in the NCAA Central Region tournament with just three walks — all coming against SAU (43-13) on Friday.
In Game 2, Rogers State (45-13) got to the Lions’ starter Kara Amos early with a two-run home run from Bridgett Morales and that would be all the Hillcats needed.
RSU pitcher Sara Llamas-Howell held the Lions in check. Despite allowing many baserunners, she was able to avoid any damage throughout the game.
Southern’s season comes to a close after being ranked 13th in this week’s polls released by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association — their highest ranking all season. They finished second in the MIAA regular season conference standings this year behind Central Oklahoma with a 21-5 record.
They also fell to the Bronchos in the MIAA tournament championship last weekend.
The Lions were 3-1 in 2023 against the Hillcats coming into Friday. The lone loss came in the MIAA tournament and then this one in the NCAA Central Region tournament.
GAME 1 COVERAGE
The Muleriders tallied eight hits and three of them were home runs. With two runners aboard and one out in the bottom of the 7th of a 2-2 tie, Gracie King drove the ball over the center field wall for a three-run home run to walk it off for her team.
Two of MSSU’s four hits came in the first inning and both runs were scored then.
Amos led the Lions offensively with her two-run home run. That was her only hit in three at-bats. She also pitched the first three innings of the game and only allowed two hits, one run and walked two batters.
MSSU used three pitchers again. Natalie Bates — who didn’t throw on Thursday — entered in the fourth inning to replace Amos. Bates surrendered a run on four hits and zero walks through 2 2/3 innings. Avery Tallman came in to record the final out of the sixth inning and then got one out in the seventh before giving up the walk-off home run.
Thursday’s hero, Adrianna Young, was on base all three times she came to the plate on Friday. She went 2 for 2 and drew one walk.
GAME ACTION
Missouri Southern started with a two-out rally of sorts in the top of the first inning. Emily Perry started things off with a single and Amos came up and drove a ball over the left field fence to make it 2-0.
In the bottom of the inning, Jaxynn Dyson went to the opposite field for a solo home run to make it 2-1.
The game went quiet for awhile as both pitching staffs weren’t allowing much.
Then SAU’s Regan Dillon dug into the right-handed batter’s box in the bottom of the fifth against Bates. Dillon connected well with a pitch and drove it over the fence to tie the game at two apiece.
Both teams threw up an empty frame in the sixth and the Lions failed to get anything going in the top of the seventh after a two-out single from Young.
The bottom of the seventh began with a bloop hit into right field that Young couldn’t get to in the air. Young overran the ball and it bounced past her a little ways allowing Dillon to stroll in with a leadoff double. Dyson grounded out to second base allowing the pinch runner to move up to third base.
The Lions and Tallman appeared to pitch around Kamryn Moctezuma, walking her on five pitches. King would come up next and end the game with the walk-off homer.
