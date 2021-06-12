CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Garrett Stallings almost tied the all-time golf record for fewest pars on the back nine.
Stallings made just one par — on the par-4 finishing hole — during a back-nine 34 to grab the second-round lead in the 52nd Briarbrook Invitational on Saturday at the toasty Briarbrook Golf Course.
Stallings, who had it in cruise control during a first-round 66 on Friday, fought his way to a 3-under-par 69 in the second round for a 36-hole total of 9-under 135.
"Today was a grind," he said. "It was not as easy as yesterday. I would like to have seen more putts drop. I had good opportunities but couldn't take advantage."
Stallings holds a one-stroke lead over Jordan Burks, who climbed up the leaderboard with a second-round 66 despite putter problems.
"I think I've made a total of three putts outside of five feet in the two rounds," he said. "I have not made any putts. It's kind of ridiculous."
Bryce Benson is in third place at 139 and Erin Campbell is fourth at 140. Both also shot 69s on Saturday and complete the final group that tees off at 1:20 p.m. Sunday.
Defending champion Tug Baker, first-round co-leader Taylor Lansford and Brent Wilson are tied for fifth at 142, and past champion Mark Bruder is eighth at 143. Wilson had a second-round 70, Baker shot his second 71, Bruder 73 and Lansford 76.
After his bogey-free 66 in the first round, Stallings carded seven birdies and four bogeys during a 35-34 round. Three of his bogeys came on three-putt greens on the fourth, 10th and 14th holes.
His front nine consisted of eight 4s and a par-3 on No. 8. But the back nine had five birdies and three bogeys on the first eight holes before a par on the final hole. Three birdies came in succession on the 11th through 13th holes, and he also birdied 15 and 17.
"I hit driver a lot better, more consistent than yesterday," said Stallings, who was last year's runner-up. "I lipped out hard on several putts. I hit good putts that didn't drop for me. They had tough pin placements on the course today. You had to be pretty accurate to get in a good spot.
"I'm looking forward to (Sunday). We have a great group of guys up there at the top. We all play together at Carthage and are all pretty familiar with each other's game. It will be a shootout."
Burks, who placed third last year, is pleased with his game from tee to green.
"I'm hitting drives where I want," he said. "I'm hitting my approach shots not only close but in the correct spots. It started on 1, a back-left pin ... I put it behind the pin and had an uphill putt. Tee to green I am playing well."
But once he steps on the green, "I think I had 11 putts inside 10 feet for birdie (on Saturday)," Burks said. "It could have been a good round, but I think I can say that about every round. I missed a four-footer for birdie on 7. All the other par-5s I either chipped close or two-putted ... tap-ins, something I can make."
Burks shot 4-under 32 on the front nine for the second straight day, including chip-ins for birdies on the par-3 eighth and par-4 ninth holes on Saturday.
After Saturday's round, tournament officials broke the field into seven flights and two Seniors flights.
Ethan Hutcheson and Bob McKay are tied at the top of Presidents Flight with 144, and Mike Maier leads A Flight with 150.
A logjam at the top of B Flight has Braden Walker, Destrey Gibson, Ronnie Ressel, Doug Harvey and Matt Otey tied at 155. Other leaders are Scott McKenzie, Cam Lawrence and Jeff Bieber in C Flight with 161, Carl Francis, Zach Braucher and Rich Castillo in D Flight with 168 and Chase Hunter, Jim Ellis and Curtiss Davis in E Flight with 172.
In the Seniors Division, Chad Walker and Charlie Weems lead the Championship Flight with 148, and Doug Winkelbauer leads Presidents Flight with 164.
