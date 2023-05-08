CARTHAGE, Mo. — The stands and outfield wall at Carl Lewton Stadium in Carthage’s Municipal Park are coming down, but that doesn’t mean the stadium’s history as a baseball field is coming to an end.
Peck Schrader Excavating, the contractor chosen by the city of Carthage, started work last week to remove the old cinder block outfield wall and the concrete and fieldstone stands that have stood for at least 85 years, and the city is making plans for what comes next.
Schrader was the low bidder of four contractors, with a $65,000 bid.
Abi Almandinger, parks and recreation director, said the removal of the concrete and rock will take a couple more weeks.
“You’ve got a lot of concrete to go through,” Almandinger said. “We thought originally he was going to go from the parking lot and pull it all that way but after he got in there and started looking at it, he thought it would be better to make kind of a ramp and take it from the side.”
The Carthage City Council voted to have the stands and wall torn down after a report in February from the city’s contract engineer, Jason Eckhart, indicated the concrete in the stands was cracked and had deteriorated to the point of being unstable.
The Council’s Public Services Committee, which oversees the parks department and city-owned land and structures, asked for contractors to bid on tearing out the stands while leaving the stone facade, but four different contractors said that wasn’t possible because the concrete deck, which supports the top three levels of stands and serves as the roof to locker rooms, restrooms and other rooms under the stands, was connected to the wall and served as part of its support.
That seven-inch thick concrete deck was a big part of the deterioration problem Eckhart pointed to, saying parts of that deck were so worn after being in the elements since it was built in 1938 that it was absorbing water like a sponge and dripping water in the interior rooms for days after storms.
Almandinger said the city is evaluating what would come next.
“We’re kind of trying to assess it after Peck gets it all down,” Almandinger said. “We’ve talked about pouring a concrete cap in that space from the bleachers out toward the parking lot and then we’ll evaluate if we can bring in stands. We have talked about fencing the outfield. We’re in the process of getting quotes and information about that. It will be regulation, it won’t go to 444 feet in center field. We’re just evaluating all sorts of things. There’s a pretty substantial cost there so just trying to figure it all out.”
But she emphasized that the area will remain a baseball field.
“That seems to be something that people don’t understand, it will remain a baseball field,” Almandinger said. “There’s absolutely nothing planned or thought of for the field. I know the recent master plan referenced some things, but we’re not doing that. The master plan is just a recommendation, it’s not anything the council has decided. I know there was a dog park discussed being put there in the plan and some other things; that’s not what we’re doing. I want to make sure people know it’s still going to be a ball field.”
The stadium was a Depression-era Works Progress Administration project in the late 1930s and was home field for two minor league baseball teams in the KOM (Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri) League in the 1940s and 1950s.
It was named for Carl Lewton, a former baseball coach and umpire and teacher and administrator in the Carthage School District.
Carl Lewton Stadium was also Carthage High School’s football field before the construction of K.E. Baker Stadium in the 1960s, and it has hosted thousands of games and events over almost nine decades.
