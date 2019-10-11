The rules were simple: Kiss it. Hug it. Touch it. Just no lifting it.
As St. Louis Blues fans filed into Joplin City Hall Friday morning to pay their respects to the Stanley Cup, they certainly weren’t shy about their displays of public affection.
For several hours, the $680,000 silver-clad cup received heartfelt kisses, hand rubs, deep hugs and admiring gazes from fans. And photographs. Thousands of photographs.
Decked out in the Blues’ colors of royal white, gold and royal blue, Webb City resident Sondra Ogle said she’d waited 30-plus years to see the 127-year-old Stanley Cup up close and personal.
“The opportunity to see it is a dream come true,” she said. Minutes before, she couldn’t keep the grin from her face as she posed with the 35-pound trophy, considered the “holy grail” among sports fans. “It’s just so special. It’s an iconic trophy. There’s nothing else like it in sports.”
Joplin was the Stanley Cup’s final stop in the state of Missouri. It was moving on to Tulsa, Oklahoma this weekend, home to the Tulsa Oilers, a professional ice hockey team affiliated with the St. Louis Blues.
Owned and overseen by the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Stanley Cup has been in possession of the Blues organization for the past 100 days, where everyone involved with the team — from the players on down — spent quality time with it.
David Otto, a statistician with the Blues, has pulled double-duty as the Cup’s scheduler since June 12, when the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup, bringing the historic trophy to the state of Missouri for the first time ever. On Monday, he would go back to his regular job duties: “My wife has some things for me to do,” he said with a chuckle.
“We’ve eaten everything out of it," Otto said. "Toasted ravioli, gooey buttered cake and Ted Drewes (frozen custard), all the St. Louis staples."
Plenty of adult beverages have been sipped from the cup, as well. Even Robbie the sea lion, a resident of the St. Louis zoo, sampled raw squid from it.
“Everywhere we go, people are happy to see us,” he said. The real enjoyment, however, “is watching (fans) look at the names, the spelling of the names, (touching) the dents, figuring out how the dents were made, where this scratch came from. This is living history. It’s like a museum piece that we’re able to take on the road.”
Mike O’Brien, Alex O’Brien and Rachel Mann were first in a long line of Blues fans to see and touch the Cup. They had waited in line since 3:30 a.m.
“We’re lifetime Blues fans,” said Mike. “A chance to see a public viewing of the Cup? We wouldn’t miss it.”
Seconds before being led forward to the trophy, the three huddled to decide what each would do with the Cup. Mike wanted to put his arm around it. Rachel said she wanted to hug it. And Alex grinned and said he would kiss it.
And sure enough, less than a minute later, with eyes closed, Alex was leaning over and kissing the trophy’s engraved surface.
Later, Joplin couple Rick and Charlene Brandon took their turn touching and kissing the Cup. Unlike the hundreds surrounding him, Rick was sporting the red and white colors of the Detroit Red Wings.
Make no mistake about it, he said, the Blues are his second favorite team — the only time he roots against them is when they play his beloved Wings. But the Cup goes beyond traditional teams and colors.
“I can’t put it into words. It’s just such an amazing thing,” Rick said of his interaction with the Stanley Cup. “This is a bucket list moment. I can now cross this off my list.”
Howie Borrow, known as the “Keeper of the Cup” who works for the Hockey Hall of Fame, said people are often surprised by the liberal rules surrounding the iconic trophy.
“It makes (fans) feel like they are a part of it, and not something they’re always looking at it from far away,” Borrow said.
The biggest no-no is to never dunk the Cup into water. Legend has it that former Penguins’ player Phil Bourque once threw the Stanley Cup into Mario Lemieux’s pool to see if it could float. It didn’t. The water, salt and chlorine can hurt the trophy’s silver, Borrow said. Since 1995, he and four others travel on a rotating basis with the Cup, wherever it goes, protecting its integrity.
“People tell us all the time that we have the greatest job, and we do,” he said. “We’re very privileged and honored to be able to do this. Everywhere we go there are smiling faces, and one of the best parts of our job is that everybody’s always in a great mood.”
