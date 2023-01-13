Pierce City's Olivia Stanphill and Webb City's Barron Duda have earned athlete of the week honors for their performances on their respective basketball teams the week of Jan. 2-7.
Olivia Stanphill
The senior guard tallied 35 points for the entire week and had two double-digit scoring nights to help her team to a perfect 3-0 run.
Stanphill closed the three-game week with a 19-point road outing against Thomas Jefferson on Friday to help lead the Eagles to a 57-28 win. She also pulled down eight rebounds and came away with three stills in the game.
"We had a lot of moments where someone needed to step up and score and she found ways to do that," Pierce City head coach Ragan Blinzler said. "It was a versatile game for her."
Blinzler added that Stanphill's versatility is shown in how she can help others score. She saw that from her veteran leader in the fourth quarter when she was helping set up her teammates who don't get as many varsity minutes.
Pierce City began the week at Lockwood on Tuesday. Stanphill provided 11 points as the team went on to win 57-29. On Thursday, the Eagles welcomed Wheaton into town and picked up a 59-22 victory. Stanphill chipped in five more points in that win.
"She contributes in a lot of ways," Blinzler said. "She reads the court well. She pushes the other girls to be better, too, which is a huge thing whenever you're coaching girls. You look for someone who can lead. Fortunately, I think her and her partners in crime — the other seniors — are able to do that."
Stanphill has been a part of Pierce City hiking their record to 9-6 while currently being on a five-game winning streak. Blinzler looks for Stanphill to continue to rise to the occasion and be that leader on offense — something coach said she challenged her girls to step up and do early this season.
Barron Duda
Webb City earned its second Kaminksy Classic championship last week and one of the spark plugs on the way to that title was junior Barron Duda.
Duda had 16 points and six rebounds in the team's 66-62 opening-round win over Jefferson City. Then, the Cardinals rolled past Poplar Bluff in the second round and Duda added 13 more points and pulled down four rebounds.
The all-tournament team selection turned in his best performance in the championship game against Francis Howell. He pulled down a tournament-high for himself of eight rebounds and tallied a tournament-high of his own in 18 points.
"No. 1 is I thought he showed a lot of maturity as a leader," Webb City head coach Jason Horn said. "He played very level-headed, very intelligent and defensively he was really good."
Horn added that his 6-foot-3 forward can guard all five spots in his eyes.
Duda hit eight 3-pointers throughout the tournament as well. His most came against Poplar Bluff when he made four. He drove home two more in each of the other two games. Duda isn't just a shooter, he attacks the basket as well as playing with his back to the basket some. The game-winning shot came on a play that started with Duda's back to the basket.
"Coming into this year, one of the things we talked about was, 'You have to be able to score at all three levels. We don't want you to be just one-dimensional," Horn said. "That game, especially, the play late, showed a lot of savvy. He was outsized again, got the big kid up in the air, made a great move stepping through and finishing a play with a lot of pressure on him."
The Cardinals were on an eight-game winning streak to conclude last week's tournament and are currently sitting at 10-3. Coach Horn looks to see Duda continue the work he's put forward so far this year and provide leadership for the team while giving underclassmen an example of what to do as a leader.
