The Carl Junction Classic girls championship game between the host Carl Junction and Nevada will be played a little earlier than initially thought.
Due to the cancellation of the third place game, the Bulldogs and Wildcats will clash for the right to be called champion at 7 p.m. Thursday.
No reason was given for the cancellation.
Parkview and Seneca were slated to play at 7 for third place. The championship was originally scheduled for 8:30.
The Bulldogs defeated Seneca 59-42 on Tuesday night to advance to the championship game. Destiny Buerge captured game honors with 22 points, while Klohe Burk had 10 points and Kylie Scott chipped in nine.
Clara Swearingen (26) and Maddy Majors (19) combined to score 45 points to lift Nevada past Parkview 64-58 in the other semifinal contest.
Joplin plays Springdale (Ark.) at 5:30 in the consolation finals. McDonald County faces Neosho at 4 in the seventh place game.
