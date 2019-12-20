A number of intriguing matchups are on tap today at the 4-States Challenge.
Six boys basketball games featuring teams from Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas are scheduled inside Webb City High School’s Cardinal Dome.
“The whole day is going to be really good,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “There are a lot of good teams coming and there will be a lot of players here that are going to play at the next level.”
Admission for all six games is just $4. For those wishing to watch one of the event’s final games, admission will be just $2.
“It’s a good event and there will be six games of quality basketball,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer added. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Sponsored by the 4-States Basketball Coaches Association, the event tips off at 11:30 a.m. when the College Heights Christian Cougars meet the Galena Bulldogs. Game 2 features the Neosho Wildcats against the Mount Vernon Mountaineers at 1 p.m.
A pair of state-ranked squads will clash at 2:30 when Nevada and Willard square off. Nevada is ranked sixth in Class 4, while Willard is ninth in Class 5.
At 4, Carthage squares off against Pittsburg before Joplin meets Rogers Heritage at 5:30.
“Heritage is a good team,” Hafer said. “I know they have very good guards. We’ve got a good challenge in front of us.”
The event’s finale is Webb City vs. Parsons at approximately 7 p.m.
The Vikings are currently ranked third in Kansas’ Class 3A.
“They’re really good and we know we’ll have our work cut out for us,” Horn said. “It’s not going to be an easy game, but playing an opponent like that will make us better as the year goes on. We need to play teams like Parsons if we want to make a run at the conference title. I think it will be a fun game for people to come out and watch.”
Of course, Webb City, Joplin and Carthage all got off to late starts to the basketball season due to their football team’s all reaching state championship games.
“We’re trying to make it to Christmas break and then we’ll go through our preseason routine with all of our guys,” Horn said. “We had four games in six days and they’re still getting their legs under them. There are still some things we can polish up.”
Hafer had a similar assessment.
“We’re still pretty early with having everybody in practice,” Hafer said. “We’ve played good competition and we’ve shown a wide spectrum in our five games. There are different things we can do well at a high level and we’ve had times where we’ve struggled when we don’t do things the right way.”
