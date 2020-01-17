Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.