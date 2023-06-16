One is a righty, the other a southpaw.
For the first time in their lives, Eucha, Oklahoma, brothers Steen and Sullivan Lane were able to play in the same game on June 1. It was the opener for the Joplin Outlaws.
Twenty-one-year-old Steen, a starter, and Sullivan, 19, a middle reliever, grew up in the game together and were on the Jay, Oklahoma, High School roster together, but had never played in the same game before joining the Outlaws.
Steen said: "I played centerfield (at Jay) and when I graduated he (Sullivan) took my spot in center field."
Steen, who went 4-1 for MSSU this year, said the experience of playing with Sullivan brings back some memories.
"It's just like we're at home," Steen said. "Just like when we were kids playing catch. We played Wiffle Ball in the back yard and Little League all the way up."
It isn't the first time Steen had a brother for a teammate.
"I played a year with my older brother (Seller Lane, now 22) in Langley, Oklahoma, and then I played a year with Sully in Jay (at Jay High School.)"
It's apparent that Steen is relishing the experience.
"The more I get to be around my brother, the better it is," Steen added.
Sullivan attended Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas, last year but is hoping to transfer to a school closer to home this year.
He said Steen made it possible for the two to play together.
"He made a call to Coach (Chris) Dawson and said, 'My little brother needs a spot. He throws 85-86 and Dawson said, 'Bring it on.' "
"He's the reason I'm here. Everything I am now is because of what I have learned from him," Sullivan said of his big brother. "He's taught me everything and he is what drives me to be better than him. I'm always trying to be better than him. I don't think I ever will be. He throws harder, but I carve better," Sullivan said with a smile. "But Steen's got 10 mph on me."
Asked how he can catch his older brother on velocity, Sullivan laughed.
"He needs to slow it down for me."
Steen's advice to his younger brother? "Get as many reps as you can — that's why we're here. I'm glad we're both here, I can kind of coach him a little bit."
Lane's father, Steve Lane, said he never imagined he would have two boys playing college ball.
"I played ball growing up and when my wife came to me and said the boys wanted to play, I was a little reluctant because we were working on our ranch and didn't think I had time for that, even though I played as a kid," he said. " I went to one practice and I was hooked — just like I was a kid again, so we were full force into Little League."
With about 400 head of cattle, it wasn't always easy for the couple, who were raising not only cattle but four boys — Seller, Steen, Sullivan and Sawyer.
"At the worst point, we had boys on four different teams because of how their ages fell, so we had to have help from our parents to get the boys to ball games. On even years, we were able to have just two teams, with two brothers playing on two teams each."
Steen is the sole right hander among the four boys.
"That's always been a pet peeve for him," Steve said with a smile.
Steve said he and his wife, Annette, would go different directions each night and compare notes afterward.
"At least here, we get to be together here to watch them," Annette said.
As for their two middle boys (Steen and Sullivan) relationship, Steve said it has always been strong.
"Sully really looks up to Steen" he said. "Steen's been a mentor to him."
Annette said there also has been a little bit of a sibling rivalry, too.
"Those two have always been competitive," she added.
Steve said it was good that Sullivan had a chance to play ball at Seward County Community College last year, but the distance made it impractical for he and Annette to attend his games.
"It's seven hours away, so it's been miserable for Annette and I," Steve said. "I could sneak over and see Steen pitch (at MSSU,) but we could never watch Sully play ball."
Steve said Steen played his summer ball last year in Duluth, Minnesota, but urged his son to come closer to home and play for the Outlaws this year with the possibility that Sully could play with him.
"I don't know if he's doing this for me, but I love it," Steve said.
With their youngest son, Sawyer, 17, entering his senior year at Jay High School, they'll have to wait and see if the Outlaws add a third Lane next year.
