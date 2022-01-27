CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage boys basketball team featured four players in double figures to earn a 66-50 triumph over Nevada on Thursday night at CHS.
Led by its guard play, Joel Pugh captured game honors with 22 points for Carthage, while Max Templeman contributed 12. Justin Ray finished with 11 points and Tyler Willis had 10.
Pugh and Ray hit three 3-pointers apiece.
Carthage improves to an impressive 15-3 on the season.
"We looked like a team that just played in three big-time games last week and struggled to find that same intensity," Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. "Credit to Nevada. They played extremely hard and shot the ball well."
Nevada led 18-17 after the first quarter, but Carthage took control with an 11-2 second quarter to take a 28-19 advantage at the break. Carthage never faltered in the second half on the way to a 16-point victory.
Morris was proud of the way his team bounced back after somewhat of a shaky start.
"I thought we played much harder in the second quarter," the added. "We talked during a timeout in the fourth quarter and I told them that I wanted them to work their way through the adversity and sloppy play of this game. I wanted us to work as a unit on the floor to figure out how to win a game when the ball wasn't bouncing our way."
Leading Nevada (4-15) was Brice Budd and Jerimia Collins with 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Carthage hosts Joplin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday while Nevada entertains Monett.
"We are proud of them for fighting through that adversity," Morris said. "We have to be better from start to finish throughout the game, and they know that."
