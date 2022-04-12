CLAREMORE, Okla. — Pitching was the name of the game for the Missouri Southern baseball team on Tuesday afternoon.
And for a mid-week game, that's just what the doctored ordered.
Four different pitchers limited Rogers State to six hits and one lone blemish on the scoreboard in a 2-1 triumph for MSSU at Diamond Sports Complex in Claremore.
The Lions snapped a three-game losing skid and took the season-series two games to one. MSSU, which sits tied for fifth in the MIAA standings with Central Oklahoma, boasts a 24-15 overall record and 14-10 in the league.
Starter Laif Hultine covered the first four innings for the Lions and limited RSU (19-18, 12-11 MIAA) to just three hits, while striking out three to move to 2-2 on the season.
Coming out of the bullpen, Ryan Paschal, Cale McCallister and Steen Lane were fantastic. The trio combined to hurl five innings of one-run baseball while racking up three punchouts.
Lane recorded the game's final out to pick up his first collegiate save.
MSSU's power bat, Matt Miller, ripped a two-run single to left field to spot the Lions with the early lead in the top of the first inning.
The Hillcats showed signs of rallying back as first baseman Skyler Nelson trimmed the deficit to one with an RBI groundout in the sixth. However, Jesse Holguin was cut down at home trying to tie the game as a throw from first baseman Tommy Stevenson was in time to catcher Chayton Beck.
RSU threatened in the final innings, but the Lions' relief corps held off the hosts to secure the win.
MSSU benefited from Miller's 2 for 4 day at the plate. Nate Mieszkowski and Henry Kusiak scored a run each, while Henry Kusiak, Cole Robinson, Stevenson and Beck collected a hit apiece.
The Hillcats had six different batters with a hit each, while Gavin Mestas scored the lone run.
Rece Parker (3-3) suffered the loss for RSU after allowing two runs on as many hits through two innings of work. The Hillcats' bullpen went on to hold MSSU to four hits and no runs the rest of the way.
The Lions look to keep climbing up the league standings as they play at MIAA foe Newman for a three-game set on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
