Stephanie, Mikaela Burgess to be honored by Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Stephanie Burgess and her daughter Mikaela share a love for basketball, and one common denominator in their games was they never lacked intensity when they were on the court.
"The No. 1 thing that she instilled in me from the get-go was hustle, intensity, competitiveness," Mikaela said. "Those things I know are derived directly from her game. All the things that I hear, I hear she's a good shooter. I hear she never met a shot she didn't like. But I also hear a lot of people say how hard she played all the time. I know that's something that I feel like we have in common."
"I would like to say yes, our games were similar," Stephanie said, "but I think there is a huge sense of pride when your kids exceed what you did, and you're happy for them. It reached a point that for me, I far more enjoyed having a front row seat to watch my kids out there and see them excel than I missed playing myself."
Stephanie and Mikaela will share an honor today when they become the first mother-daughter team to receive a Filbert Five Award from the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
The award will be presented during the Hall's Basketball Luncheon at 11 a.m. today in Springfield at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds' E-Plex East Wing. The award, given to former outstanding players who made positive impacts in the game, is named after Gary Filbert, who was a successful high school basketball coach before becoming an assistant at Missouri under Norm Stewart and later directing the Show-Me State Games.
"They called me and told me they thought the chances were pretty high I would know another nominee," Mikaela said. "And then they told me it was my mom. I let them pass along the good news. It's incredibly special. Any award like this is very meaningful, and then you get to share it with somebody who was such a big influence on why I love the game, why I played the game. I have a ton of coaches who I admire and respect and led me here, but my No. 1 coach was the one I rode home with after every single game. So it's super cool to accept this award with her."
"When I got the call, it was one of surprise," Stephanie said. "You hope that your kids can share something that you have such a love for. It’s been an amazing thing in general to share with her ... super special. ... I’ve been saying to her, 'I’m happy to ride your coattails any day. They did say mother first, so maybe she's tagging along."
Both had outstanding high school careers in multiple sports.
The former Stephanie Williams earned all-conference and all-district honors in softball, volleyball and basketball for coach Bill Haynes at Wheaton High School. Her senior year, the Bulldogs reached the state semifinals in all three sports, finishing second in basketball and softball and third in volleyball. In her basketball career, the Bulldogs had a four-year record of 102-16.
Mikaela played four years at Webb City High School for coach Brad Shorter in basketball and for coach Walter Resa in softball, and she ran track her junior year. In basketball, the Cardinals finished second her junior year and third her freshman year. The Cardinals reached the state semifinals three times in softball, placing second her senior year and third her freshman and sophomore seasons.
Their college basketball careers followed different paths.
Stephanie was on the first basketball teams at Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas, where she scored 1,337 points in two seasons, including 724 as a freshman, and she set the single-game scoring record with 38 points in two games.
"It was a chance to start building a program, which was a neat thing," Stephanie said. "I remember the feeling of we lost more games my freshman year than our teams lost in four years of high school. That was eye-opening."
She transferred to Missouri Southern but didn't play immediately because she had gotten married and decided a part-time job was a priority.
"I would go out and watch them play," Stephanie said. "Coach (Janet) Gabriel approached me, and she's like, 'As you can see we have injuries, and someone tells me you have eligibility. I just thought maybe we could work something out.' I was working at CFI at the time, and I literally went from talking to them and giving them my notice to running up and down the basketball court midseason. I finished out with them for one season. Talk about getting into shape quick."
Mikaela played four years for coaches Lane Lord and Amanda Davied at Pittsburg State, starting every game her last three seasons after coming off the bench as a freshman. She was first-team all-MIAA and an All-American for three years — first-team All-American as a senior. She helped the Gorillas make three NCAA Tournaments, highlighted by an Elite Eight appearance her sophomore year.
She played in 128 games — the most in PSU history — and finished as the Gorillas' No. 3 scorer for points in a career (1,856) and season (589). Her single-game high of 35 points against Washburn is tied for fourth in school history.
So if a team was trailing by two points and shooting two free throws with one second remaining, who would shoot the free throws?
"My coach would tell me you’d better want to be the one on the line," Stephanie said. "So I’d like to say myself, and yet I have the utmost confidence in her. That’s a tough one because we’re both fierce competitors."
"It's been a while since she's been in the gym," Mikaela said. "So I'd say for us to have the best shot, I might have to step up to the line."
Hall of Fame inductees
The Joplin Memorial basketball teams from 1974-78 will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at 11 a.m. today in Springfield at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds' E-Plex West Wing.
The Eagles made four consecutive state semifinal appearances, capped by state championships in 1977 and 1978. They took second place in 1976 and fourth in 1974, and they compiled a 110-13 record during those four seasons.
Also going into the Hall of Fame today are Marionville basketball player Ted Young, Missouri State basketball player Carly Deer Stubblefield, basketball referee Jim Vaughan, public address announcer Rick Jester and the Skyline girls and Glasgow boys basketball programs.
