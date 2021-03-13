MANHATTAN, Kan. — Top-seeded Sterling ended St. Mary’s Colgan’s sterling postseason run.
The Black Bears clamped on the defense and downed the Panthers 52-36 on Saturday night in the Class 2A girls basketball state championship game at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Panthers (20-4) registered the program’s first state tournament victory on Tueday night against Berean Academy and its first state semifinal victory on Friday night against Valley Heights.
But their championship quest fell short as Sterling (25-1) limited the Panthers to 11 total points in the second and third quarters to stretch a 16-12 first-quarter lead to 26-17 at halftime and 37-23 after three quarters.
Lauren Yaghmour led Colgan with 10 points, and Lauren Torrance had eight. Torrence and Lily Brown each grabbed seven rebounds.
Bennie Horsch paced three Black Bears in double figures with 16 points, followed by Kali Briar with 12 and Makenna Linden with 11.
The Panthers shot 29% from the floor, and their 12 baskets were equally divided inside and outside the 3-point arc — 6 of 20 on 2-pointers, 6 of 22 on treys. Colgan also committed 19 turnovers to the Black Bears’ 15.
Sterling hit 42% of its field goals (19 of 45, including 6 of 18 from distance). Sterling also had a better night at the foul line, sinking 8 of 11 attempts to Colgan’s 6 of 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.