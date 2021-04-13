Tommy Stevenson’s grand slam spiced his five-RBI day, and Missouri Southern’s bullpen tossed seven shutout innings in the Lions’ 10-3 nonconference victory over Drury on Tuesday afternoon at Warren Turner Field.
Stevenson’s eighth home run of the season came in the fourth inning as the Lions (22-6) turned a 3-2 deficit into a 6-3 lead.
Ryan Hunter walked to lead off the inning, and walks to Matt Miller and Troy Gagan filled the bases with two outs. Stevenson then slammed a 2-2 pitch from Tom Tewes over the left-field fence to put Missouri Southern ahead to stay.
It was the only hit allowed by Tewes (0-2), who walked three and fanned four in two innings. Seven Drury pitchers combined to walk 11 batters while allowing nine hits, four for extra bases.
Gagan singled to center with one out in the MSSU sixth, and Stevenson greeted reliever Kaden Helsel with a double down the left-field line to score Gagan. Henry Kusiak followed with a single up the middle to score Stevenson.
Kusiak, who went 4 for 5, also slugged a solo homer, his seventh, for the Lions’ final run in the eighth.
MSSU starting pitcher Cale McCallister allowed four hits and three runs (two earned) in two innings. He struck out three batters and walked two.
Jacob Davis entered in the third inning and yielded three hits in five innings, fanning three and walking none. Ryan Paschal and Chase Beiter each worked a hitless inning, with Paschal working around two walks in the eighth and Beiter fanning one in the ninth.
The Panthers (9-15) scored a run in the first inning on a double steal, with Jackson Dierenfeldt coming home. Dierenfeldt’s single and Brant Schaffitzel’s sacrifice bunt each scored a run in the second to give Drury a 3-0 lead.
But the Lions tallied two runs in the bottom of the second. Walks to Hunter and Clay Milas put two runners on with two outs, and Jordan Fitzpatrick doubled down the right-field line scored both to make it 3-2.
Gagan and Stevenson contributed two hits apiece for the Lions, and Dierenfeldt went 4 for 4 for the Panthers.
Missouri Southern wraps up its 10-game homestand with an MIAA series this weekend against Northeastern State, starting with a single game at 3 p.m. Friday.
