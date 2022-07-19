Tommy Stevenson won’t have to worry about swapping out colors as one chapter of his baseball career closed and another started Tuesday afternoon.
Green and gold will remain part of Stevenson's journey in baseball.
The Missouri Southern standout was selected by the Oakland Athletics with the 574th overall pick in the 19th round on the final day of Major League Baseball’s Amateur Draft.
“I (figured it out) a couple of minutes before they announced it on MLB.com,” Stevenson said. “They (A’s) called me and asked me if I would sign for this. They said they were going to make the announcement soon. Once they made the announcement, they called me right back and told me congratulations. They were looking forward to having me.”
Stevenson said hearing his name called was a moment he’ll never forget.
“It’s a bunch of stress off my shoulders,” Stevenson said. “It was a long wait, but it was definitely worth it. All of my hard work has paid off. The hard work my teammates put into me and my coaches and my trainers and just everyone that has put their time and dedication into me. I’ve been thanking all of them for believing in me and having faith in me.”
Stevenson is the 16th player from Missouri Southern to be drafted and the fifth under current coach Bryce Darnell, joining Max Hogan (2017), Logan Moon (2014), Joe Lincoln (2010) and Justin Beal (2009).
“It’s awesome,” Darnell said. “It’s an extremely proud moment for him and his family, as well as our program. I’m just very excited for him. It’s something that every kid thinks about when they start playing baseball. Shoot, the All-Star game is on (Tuesday) night and most baseball youths will be watching that, dreaming about playing pro baseball. Tommy is going to get that chance.”
A sophomore at MSSU last spring, Stevenson didn’t hesitate when asked whether he plans to sign with the Athletics or not.
“I plan on signing,” Stevenson said. “I plan on playing professional baseball with the A’s.”
From the moment he arrived at MSSU in 2020, Stevenson was a terror for opposing pitchers, especially in 2022. The Kirkwood High School product slashed .385/.484/.801 with 16 home runs and 42 RBI.
And had it not been for a hyperextended thumb and leg injury that limited him to 40 games, Stevenson would have likely broken the school's single-season home run record of 18 set by Jesse Rall in 2016.
Stevenson, who’s primary position is catcher, was relegated to first base and DH duties due to the leg injury this spring. Oakland drafted Stevenson as a first baseman, but that doesn’t mean his days of catching are over.
“Right now, they told me I’ll probably be playing first,” Stevenson said. “But when I get my legs stronger and I get back to 110% with being back behind the plate, I’m going to be catching mostly. I’m hoping to get back to 110%, so I can get back behind the plate as soon as possible.”
Darnell said Stevenson left his mark on the MSSU program.
“Tommy has been one of our best players, if not our best player since the day he got here,” Darnell said. “He’s very enjoyable personality and is just a very likable kid. I’m very proud of Tommy. We wish him the best. He’s a wonderful kid, who is just great to coach. I’m so proud of him.”
And even as he enters pro ball, Stevenson said the impact MSSU had on him will be felt for a lifetime.
“It was a blast,” Stevenson said. “I made connections with my coaches that have done absolutely everything for me. I couldn’t have asked for better coaches. The teammates I’ve had the last three years have been my family and have been my brothers down there. I couldn’t have asked for a better three years anywhere.
"Missouri Southern has done so much for me. To my coaches, my teammates, my strength coach Brian Burton and my trainer Brandon Myers, they’ve been so good to me the last three years. I couldn’t have made a better decision honestly (coming to MSSU). I don’t regret anything.”
