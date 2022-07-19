Missouri Southern baseball standout Tommy Stevenson was selected by the Oakland Athletics with the 574th pick in the 19th round on the final day of MLB's Amateur Draft on Tuesday afternoon.
Oakland drafted Stevenson as a first baseman.
A 6-foot-4 catcher at MSSU, Stevenson batted .385 with 16 home runs and 42 RBI as a sophomore this past season at MSSU. He earned All-Central Region honors this spring and also became a two-time All-MIAA selection.
In 2021, Stevenson batted .326 with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 51 RBI and posted a 1.060 OPS en route to earning league Freshman of the Year honors.
Since the Lions' season ended back in May, Stevenson spent this summer playing in the prestigious Northwoods League for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.
Stevenson's attracted many professional scouts with his ability to hit, but the question during his college season was catching because of a leg injury he sustained.
“In the last mid-week series against Rogers State, I went to catch a flyball and I slid into the wall and the head of a hose and I sliced open my leg right under my patella (in the knee),” Stevenson said last month. “I had to get 13 staples, four outside stitches and three inside stitches.”
But Stevenson certainly opened up eyes with his talent this summer in the Northwoods League.
“Tommy is definitely a pro in my eyes,” Dock Spiders manager Zac Charbonneau recently said. “Night after night, he consistently puts together professional at-bats. He still has room to grow, which is what I think excites scouts. The power, hand speed, competitiveness and patience is there already.
“He is strong behind the dish and can stick back there for a bit in his career.”
