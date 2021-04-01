Tommy Stevenson wasn't thinking about records.
"I was just trying to put the ball in play and keep doing what I was doing all weekend," he said. "I didn't have any records on my mind. I was just trying to help the team."
Stevenson, 6-foot-3, 192-pound freshman catcher, entered the record books last Saturday with six hits in Missouri Southern's 18-17 victory at Fort Hays State to complete a three-game sweep.
Through 50 seasons of MSSU baseball, several Lions had five hits in a game, including Troy Gagan in the same game as Stevenson's record-setter. Before that, the last Lion with five hits was Freddie Landers against Northeastern State on April 20, 2019.
Stevenson's six hits also tied the MIAA record shared by many, most recently Colton Pogue of Pittsburg State against Emporia State on Feb. 26, 2017.
Stevenson finished 6-for-7 with three runs scored and six runs batted in. He was named hitter of the week by both the MIAA and Central Region.
He was 4-for-4 through four innings with a run-scoring double in the first inning, two-run single in the second, RBI double in the third and infield hit in the fourth.
His solo home run tied the school record in the sixth inning, and he broke the record with an RBI single in the seventh. He took a called third strike on his final plate appearance in the ninth.
Stevenson was aggressive at the plate, swinging at six of the eight pitches he saw in the first four innings.
"In high school, actually I wasn't," he said. "I always took until I got a strike. My senior year, I was like I'm going to forget that and swing at first-pitch fastballs or if I see that curve ball up, I'm going to try to hammer it. I don't like to get deep in counts. I try to get on them early."
"He takes his share of walks," Lions coach Bryce Darnell said. "He's a pretty selective hitter. I haven't really noticed that he's been a first- or second-pitch, aggressive-in-the-count hitter. If he gets a pitch to hit early, he generally will swing."
Stevenson did go deeper in counts in his last three at-bats, mainly because the pitchers were working carefully. He saw five pitches in both the sixth and seventh innings and six in the ninth, ending the game with 14 swings on 24 pitches.
"Especially the last at-bat, I saw maybe one fastball of the six pitches," Stevenson said. "I definitely look for pitchers to throw me a lot of offspeed, especially with the day I was having."
There wasn't much dugout chatter about Stevenson's batting performance.
"I think they were just trying not to jinx me," he said. "I could hear a couple of guys saying 'you have six hits, don't blow it.' They didn't talk to me that much until after the game, and then they gave me some trash for striking out my last at-bat."
"I teased Tommy because his last at-bat he struck out," Darnell said, "and it might have been one of the better pitches he got to hit all weekend. It was a breaking ball that stayed up, and for whatever reason he didn't swing."
Stevenson is hitting .345 for the season with nine doubles, a triple and four home runs among his 29 hits. He's driven in a team-high 24 runs and has scored 16 runs.
Stevenson is batting .435 (20 of 46) during his current 11-game hitting streak.
"I'm more comfortable at the plate," Stevenson said. "I'm relaxed, I'm having fun. At the beginning of the year I wasn't. I was struggling, but I have great coaching, great teammates who constantly pick me up."
"We talked to him before he got hot ... 'man, you feel you're not hitting great and you're hitting .298,' " Darnell said. "Tommy has been a really good hitter since the day he got here. He has that ability to get real hot and streaky. Hopefully he can stay hot this weekend."
This weekend the Lions are home for a top-10 matchup against Central Missouri — a single game at 2 p.m. Friday and doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The No. 4 Mules (18-4, 14-1 MIAA) lead the conference standings by two games over the 10th-ranked Lions (18-3, 12-3).
"We try to approach it like another weekend," Stevenson said. "The next game is the most important game is our motto. We know it's a big series, but we'll get out there and do what we know we can do."
The Lions first saw Stevenson playing in a tournament in Kansas City.
"It was my junior year in summer ball," Stevenson said. "Coach (Nick) Tuck was looking at a guy who had already committed and was here last year. He came upon me my first at-bat. I actually hit a home run, had one of the best games of my life ... 2 for 3, home run, double, a good game behind the plate, threw two guys out. The next game I went 2 for 2 and Coach Tuck was still there. I just had a really good day.
"Later that day I'm sitting in my hotel room, and I get a call from him. I'd never even heard of Missouri Southern until I got that call. I love it here. It's my home, my second home."
"That's a lot of credit to Coach Tuck," Darnell said. "You do your work, try to evaluate as best you can. Tommy is a really good player, and we worked really hard to get him. He has really good parents, a really good family. We're glad he's playing for us."
