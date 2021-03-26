HAYS, Kan. — The Missouri Southern baseball team was in prime position to break the game wide open.
The bases were juiced and the Lions led 4-1 in the top of the fifth inning.
Tommy Stevenson — just a freshman — walked to the plate and worked himself to an advantageous count against Ryan Ruder. Stevenson launched Ruder's 2-0 offering to left-center field for a grand slam to stretch Southern's lead out to 8-1.
Stevenson finished with a career-high five RBI. His previous-career high was four RBI in a 12-6 loss to Emporia State on Feb. 28, 2020. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound right-handed hitter is now hitting .292 with three home runs and 16 RBI this season.
The No. 9 Lions (16-3, 10-3 MIAA) went on to run-rule Fort Hays State 12-2 in seven innings on Friday night.
Zach Parish delivered another strong start, striking out eight batters and allowing one hit and a run over five innings of work. The performance lifted his record to 6-0.
The southpaw now holds an ERA of 1.25, covering 43 1/3 innings. That is the second-lowest mark in the MIAA this season, behind only Nic Swanson (0.57) of Northeastern State.
He paces the conference with 63 punchouts, next closest is rotation mate Will Bausinger with 47.
Ryan Paschal followed with a scoreless sixth to follow Parish in relief. Elijah Richeson and Scott Duensing combined to finish the seventh to secure the victory for Southern.
The Lions struck first in the game when Jordan Fitzpatrick came through with a two-run double to center field, scoring Joe Kinder and Grant Harris. Troy Gagan followed up with an RBI double, and Henry Kusiak ripped an RBI one-bagger to give the Lions a 4-1 lead after three.
After Stevenson's grand slam, Clay Milas drove in Kinder with a sacrifice fly to make the score 9-1 after five. Fizpatrick plated Matt Miller for the first run in the sixth, while Stevenson picked up an RBI on a hit by pitch and Kusiak drove in Fitzpatrick for the 12-0 advantage.
Fitzpatrick went 3-for-4 with three runs, three RBI and a double. Gagan was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs and an RBI, while Kusiak and Dexter Swims collected a pair of hits. Kusiak also drove in two and scored once.
The Tigers (2-15, 2-11 MIAA) only mustered two hits in the game — singles apiece by Jacob Bouzide and Garrett Stephens.
The Lions continues their series against Fort Hays with a twinbill, starting at noon Saturday.
