CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — When he lays down a bunt, Cole Stewart’s success rate is nearly impeccable.
And that led to the play that all but ignited Carl Junction’s final rally.
Leading off in the bottom of the seventh inning, Stewart dropped down a perfectly placed, high-arcing bunt that landed over the pitcher's mound. The senior’s speed down the line caused an errant throw by Jared Miles, and Stewart glided into second base with ease.
“Cole’s one of the fastest dudes probably in the state,” Carl Junction catcher Noah Southern said. “When he lays one down, he’s going to get there nine times out of 10. The bad throw just made it even better.”
Carson Johnson and Drew Beyer followed with walks to load the bases with nobody out for the Bulldogs. That set the stage for Southern, who yanked a walk-off RBI single down the left-field line and gave Class 5 No. 6 Carl Junction the dramatic 4-3 victory over top-ranked Willard in a clash of Central Ozark Conference foes on Thursday afternoon at Carl Junction High School.
Of course, Stewart scored the winning run.
“Cole is just a gamer, man,” Bulldogs coach Jake Stevenson said. “He’s not scared to bunt. That really gave us the momentum we needed in the seventh inning to get that done.
The run also completed a comeback for Carl Junction (12-4, 3-1 COC), which trailed by two runs for the majority of the contest.
“Bottom line, Willard’s a heck of a baseball team,” Stevenson said. “The COC, every game you play is going to be a freakin’ dogfight. You are just going to get everyone's best. We talked a lot about, ‘Okay, play for 21 outs. There’s 21 outs to get. If it doesn’t go your way early, stay in it. Play hard for 21 outs. If you get ahead, stay in it and play for 21 outs.’ Truly, our guys were super mentally prepared the last two days of practice, stayed the course and got it done today. I’m very proud of our guys.”
Dylan Eck got the Bulldogs on the board with an RBI groundout, trimming the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Two batters later with a runner on second and two outs, Jordan Woodruff nearly tied the game at 2-2, slicing a fly ball to medium right field, but Kade Biellier ended the threat with a diving catch.
However, the Bulldogs rallied back in the bottom of the fifth when Carson Johnson and Drew Beyer came around to score on consecutive wild pitches to tie the game at 3-3.
“It’s not how you start, but it’s how you finish in everything,” Southern said.
“They are a veteran group that stays together and stays with the process,” Stevenson said. “They settle into a game nicely. Credit to Willard. We were just able to have things go our way in the end.”
Willard struck in the opening inning after Cooper Hampton came up with an RBI single, and Klayton Kiser followed with a sacrifice fly. Elliot Friend accounted for the Tigers’ final tally with an RBI single in the fourth.
Southern paced Carl Junction offensively, going a perfect 4 for 4 with three singles and one triple. Alex Baker received the start and navigated through 6 2/3 solid innings of work, allowing three runs on six hits.
He fanned four batters. Johnson, the winning pitcher, followed in relief by striking out the only batter he faced.
Willard (15-7, 5-2 COC) amassed six hits in the contest, led by Hampton with two. Miles suffered the loss.
“It was a good overall high school baseball game,” Tigers coach Scott McGee said. “Carl Junction is a very senior-dominated team. They made the plays and the pitches when they needed to. We had a couple of wild pitches that really hurt us. We did a good job of limiting damage in the fourth, but in the fifth, the back-to-back wild pitches really hurt us. Hey, we had some opportunities to score and didn’t get it done. You have to tip your cap to Carl Junction.
“Senior-dominated teams find ways to win at the end. That’s what they did today.”
Carl Junction hosts Pittsburg at 10 a.m. Saturday.
