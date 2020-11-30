CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The hot start continues.
Aided by another stifling defensive performance, the Joplin girls basketball team held off McDonald County for a 34-25 win in the first round of the Freeman Sports Medicine CJ Classic on Monday night at Carl Junction High School.
The triumph lifted Joplin to 3-0 on the season, marking the program’s best start to a campaign in more than a decade. The win also advanced the Eagles to the tournament semifinals to take on Carl Junction, a 60-59 victor over Nevada in overtime, at 8:30 tonight.
In a contest that saw both teams struggle to find their offensive footing, Joplin managed to outscore McDonald County (0-1) 10-3 in the final quarter as it limited the Mustangs to just one basket and a free throw.
The Eagles scored five unanswered points at the foul line in the final minute — four free-throw makes by junior Emma Floyd and one by sophomore Brynn Driver — to ice the win and finish the game with its largest lead.
“A win is a win,” first-year Joplin head coach Luke Floyd said. “We told the girls that if we continued to defend, we’re always going to have a chance. They’ve really bought in to playing good defense, rebounding the basketball. And that’s what we’re going to continue to do. Our offense is going to improve as the season goes on.”
McDonald County, shooting 11 of 54 (20.4%) from the floor, was held to single-digit scoring in each quarter, recording seven points in the first, eight in the second, seven in the third and three in the fourth.
But because of Joplin’s own offensive struggles, the Mustangs managed to hang around for the first three quarters and even took a lead right out of halftime when senior Sydney Killion drove the lane for a layup to put her team up 17-15.
That ended up being McDonald County’s only lead of the second half, however, as Joplin responded with a 9-2 run that was capped by a 2-point floater by junior Ella Hafer to give the Eagles a 24-19 advantage with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter.
Hafer, playing in her first game since suffering an ACL injury last season, tallied 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting from the floor and 3 of 4 shooting from the charity stripe. Her night was ended prematurely after she sustained an apparent injury to her knee — the same one that sidelined her previously — in the latter stages of the second half.
“She’s a great athlete, and she’s a great basketball player,” coach Floyd said of Hafer, the daughter of Joplin boys basketball coach Jeff Hafer. “Any time you get an athlete of her caliber on the court, it means a lot. Just for the girls, they all see her on out there on the court and it’s a good boost emotionally. Hopefully this is just a minor setback and she’ll be ready to go soon. ... I’m not a medical professional, but I’m hoping for the best.”
The Eagles made just nine field goals on the night but had a big boost at the foul line, where they converted 15 of 29 attempts. Emma Floyd led the team in scoring with 12 points, while sophomore Isabella Yust chipped in seven points.
Senior Kristen Penn paced the McDonald County scoring with 11 points.
CARL JUNCTION 60, NEVADA 59 (OT)
A Nevada free throw in the closing seconds of regulation sent the game to overtime, but Carl Junction went on to edge the Tigers in the extra period to claim a win in its season opener and advance to tonight’s semifinal with Joplin.
The back-and-forth game saw a 12-12 tie at the end of the first quarter, a 28-28 tie at halftime and a 38-37 Carl Junction lead at the end of the third quarter.
Destiny Buerge poured in a game-high 30 points for the Bulldogs, while Kylie Scott chipped in 14 points and Hannah Lee five points.
Leading Nevada, Tylin Heathman recorded 23 points, while Grace Barnes and Maddey Majors chipped in eight and seven points, respectively.
NEOSHO 52, SENECA 44
The Wildcats built a 22-15 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they improved to 3-0 on the season with a win over Seneca (0-2).
The triumph advanced Neosho to the semifinals to take on Nixa, a 95-4 victor over the Carl Junction junior varsity team, at 7 tonight.
Neosho had a pair of double-digit scorers in senior Olvia Hixson and sophomore Reagan McInturff, who tallied 18 and 13 points, respectively. Hixson had a game-high four makes from beyond the 3-point line. Sophomore Raine Harris chipped in nine points and sophomore Baylie Bowers seven points.
Freshman Samarah Mittag led the scoring for Seneca with 11 points.
