McAuley Catholic looked like a team that was eager to get back on the basketball court.
Aided by a strong defensive effort and a 22-point showing by junior Kayleigh Teeter, the Warriors kicked off the second half of the season with a dominant 48-17 win over Lockwood in their first game back from the holiday break.
McAuley, improving to 5-4, held Lockwood (1-10) to single-digit scoring in each quarter and eventually forced a running clock with a 30-point lead in the final period.
“I thought it was great,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “We’ve had a few girls out that haven’t been able to practice because of a variety of things (injuries and COVID-19). So two starters were down this entire time throughout that break. We were really having to practice with reserve players a lot, and I think getting that extra time with reserve players really helped them. ... It was a good game to have out of the break and get us back on the winning track.”
The bulk of McAuley’s scoring came from its 1-2 punch of Teeter and Kennedy DeRuy, who added nine points. The two juniors are the top offensive threats this season for a youthful MCHS team that's made up of two seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen.
“Teams are really starting to focus in on them, unfortunately,” Howard said of Teeter and DeRuy. “It’s nice to have some kids come up through the system that really know how to play like Kayleigh and Kennedy. They make us go. They’re the leaders on this team and really provide us with some scoring opportunities.”
Of course, stifling defense was the theme of the night for the Warriors, who limited Lockwood to just two free throws in the first quarter and didn’t surrender a field goal until the 7:01-mark of the second quarter. The Tigers managed just four points combined in the first and third quarters.
“We knew they were kind of a young team, and we knew the type of offense they liked to run,” Howard said. “So we really prepared for that. We knew we were going to switch it up and give them different (defensive) looks, try to keep them off-balanced. ... I thought we did a really good job of that.”
McAuley opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter as it went on a 12-0 run that led to a 20-4 lead with 4:23 remaining in the first half. DeRuy scored seven points during the Warriors’ surge, with one old-fashioned 3-point play and two layups.
Out of halftime, the Warriors kept their foot on the gas and put together a 15-2 run. After a made layup by freshman Avery Gardner, McAuley had ballooned its lead to 39-10 with 26 remaining in the period.
“That was really our main focus (out of halftime) — to not be stagnant, to keep pushing the ball in transition and to keep playing aggressive defense and creating turnovers,” Howard said. “I thought they did a really good job of that tonight.”
Lockwood, paced by freshman Adrien Neill’s six-point showing, drew no closer than 26 points of McAuley in the final quarter.
Gliza Damaso and Lily Black added six points apiece for McAuley, which plays host to Wyandotte on Thursday.
