CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Joplin boys basketball team had all of the momentum when Dakarai Allen capped a 9-0 surge by converting an and-1 opportunity in the latter stages of the second quarter.
The run gave Joplin a 19-17 lead over Nevada with 3:04 remaining in the first half of the Carthage Invitational championship game. The Eagles’ nine-minute scoring drought that ensued, however, quickly turned the tide in favor of the Tigers.
Joplin scored two points in the third quarter and just 10 points in the entire second half as a defensive-minded Nevada team secured the title with a 44-29 victory on Saturday afternoon at Carthage High School.
The Tigers outscored Joplin 27-10 in the final 19 minutes.
“We just made it a point to run (Joplin) off the 3-point line tonight,” Nevada coach Shaun Gray said. “I’ve watched them in every game (of the tournament), and they really love to shoot the 3. And when you make them score in a way they’re not comfortable scoring, most teams at the high school level seem to struggle. So hats off to our guys because they chased them off the 3-point line really well.”
The Eagles attempted 12 shots from beyond the arc and converted three. Overall, Joplin was limited to 12-of-36 shooting from the floor.
“Nevada does a great job, and Coach Gray had them ready,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “They dictated the pace of the game. ... They wanted to hold the ball and make us come out and guard. They’re running a lot of offense, and we’re playing a lot of defense. They were in and out of man and zone (defense), mixing it up. We’ve got to be better about dictating our own pace.”
The Nevada offense was paced by Dalton Gayman, who finished with a game-high 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting. The 6-foot-6 senior scored the first three buckets of the fourth quarter, including one two-handed dunk off an assist by junior Logan Applegate that gave the Tigers a 34-21 advantage.
Gayman’s final score, another two-handed jam in transition, gave Nevada its largest lead of 40-24 with three minutes remaining.
“He played very, very hard,” Gray said. “In a physical game like that, and with the type of athletes that Joplin has running at him, he just kept bringing it and really put us on his back in the second half. They keyed on Applegate and tried to not let him have any touches, and Dalton was just a monster on the glass and attacking the paint.”
Applegate was Nevada’s second-leading scorer with nine points.
Allen finished as Joplin’s lone double-figure scorer with 12 points while Isaiah Davis chipped in six points. Davis snapped Joplin’s nine-minute dry spell with a layup late in the third quarter to make it 26-21. Nevada then responded with 12 straight points to take control for good.
CARTHAGE FINISHES FOURTH
Carthage held a five-point lead by halftime, but a dominant second half for Nixa lifted the Eagles to a 55-44 victory in Saturday’s third-place game.
Nixa, which had just 17 points at the break, scored 20 points in the third quarter to take control of the contest. The Tigers drew no closer than four points in the fourth after Morgan Frisinger netted a triple with about seven minutes to go.
Carthage finished the tournament with a 1-2 record.
“I told my guys afterward that we aren’t happy with 1-2, but I was so much more happy with the way we competed and how hard we played for four quarters today,” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. “I felt like we fought hard enough to win that game, but the lid went back on the basket in the second half.”
Carthage senior Alex Martini scored six straight points off layups at the start of the second quarter to give the Tigers a 15-10 lead. The second quarter also marked the best defensive period for Carthage as it outscored Nixa 13-7.
“Our guys were so confident today in playing our half-court, man defense,” Morris said. “That’s a good sign for us. We defended some really good shooters and great ball handlers. But I think this one got away from us in the third quarter when we started turning it over and couldn’t get shot opportunities. Some other things factored into that, but again, I was just so proud of the way our kids fought in this game.”
Nixa benefitted from a 25-6 advantage in free-throw attempts over Carthage. The Eagles scored 21 points from the charity stripe.
Taris Jackson led Carthage with 12 points while Martini scored nine. Patrick Carlton and Joel Pugh chipped in seven points apiece.
Nixa was paced by Josh Mason and Kael Combs, who recorded 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Carthage Tournament
Saturday's results
Nevada 44, Joplin 29 (1st)
Nixa 55, Carthage 44 (3rd)
Raymore-Peculiar 48, Lebanon 39 (5th)
West Plains 68, Belton 46 (7th)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.