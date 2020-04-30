While injury shortened her professional basketball career, you’ll find Jasmine Lovejoy coaching with the same intensity she displayed as a player at Missouri Southern a decade ago.
“We all have players you believe in and know what they are capable of,” Lovejoy said. “I really get fired up if I have a player who is not playing up to her ability and is going through the motions. That’s one of the things that gets me fired up the most.”
Lovejoy is back home in Springfield, Massachusetts, and coaching junior varsity and freshman girls the last six years at her alma mater, Central High School where she was a 1,000-point scorer and played on one state championship team. It’s the largest high school in Western Massachusetts.
“We had some good players come through there,” said Lovejoy, who lives about 15 minutes from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Lovejoy was one of the best two-year players in Missouri Southern history, collecting 896 points and 401 rebounds from 2009-11. She led the Lions in both categories both seasons, averaging 14.4 points and 7.0 rebounds her junior year and raising her numbers to 18.2 and 7.6 in her final season.
She also led the team in field goal percentage both seasons — .511 as a junior and .484 as a senior — and steals — 34 as a junior (to tie Jolea Apon) and 56 as a senior.
“Besides my teammates, coaches and things like that, I remember the games, the intensity that it brought and having to bring it every single day,” Lovejoy said. “If you didn’t bring it, you didn’t get those (winning) results.
“I remember the atmosphere and how much fun it was. I enjoyed playing, and even though it was in Joplin, Missouri, I felt that every game you are playing on a big stage. You were playing against good competition every single night. It was always fun, and the community and how supportive everyone was, it made going out there playing a lot easier.”
If she thought Joplin was a long way from home, she began a professional basketball career in Australia about six months after graduating from MSSU.
“One of my teammates from my junior college, Northeast Community College in Nebraska, was from Melbourne, Australia,” Lovejoy said. “She went home after her sophomore year and got in contact with one of her coaches, who was looking for a basketball player from the States. She thought of me, and that was back at the end of 2011. I went over in 2012.”
She played four years in Australia — her rookie season with the Southern Peninsula Sharks and the last three years with the Chelsea Basketball Association. Lovejoy averaged 19 points per game for her career, and she was named the most valuable player in 2015 when the Gulls won the Big V Division 2 championship.
“The experience was just amazing,” Lovejoy said. “The people, the atmosphere, I always felt like I was at home. It was so welcoming in the community, my teammates, the coaching staff, the club I played for. They were just amazing.
“(The game) could be a little slow-paced at times,” Lovejoy said. “We liked to run and gun, get up and down the court. It all depends on coaching. I was lucky and fortunate my four years that my coaches wanted us to get up and down the court. That’s where I found my success, being able to play in transition.”
Lovejoy tore her right Achilles’ tendon in her third season with the Gulls, ending her career.
“I could have stayed and rehabbed,” Lovejoy said. “My team and the organization I played for were amazing. They offered me to stay, have surgery, to rehab there. But with that particular injury and how intense the rehab can be, you’re basically down to one leg for almost six months. So I figured it was in my best interest to come back home and rehab.”
Lovejoy spent about eight months each year in Australia, and she began her coaching career midway through her pro career.
“Our basketball seasons are opposite,” she said. “Over there they play from summer into the winter, which is backward for us. So I was able to coach while I was going back and forth playing. Since I was jayvee and freshman coach, our season ended in the first week of February, and I would leave in late February or early March.”
