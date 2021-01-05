GRANBY, Mo. — After practice on Monday night, East Newton point guard Connor Killion wasn’t feeling up to snuff, and it was later confirmed he had a case of strep throat.
So contagious as he was, Killion was directed to be away from the team for the next 12 hours, and that meant he had to miss Tuesday night’s game against Neosho.
“Connor’s at home. I know he watched the game streaming tonight,” Patriots coach Kyle Fields said. “He wasn’t at school today. Last night, he wasn’t feeling very good in practice. He got tested for strep. Of course, we missed Connor and we hope for a speedy recovery from him because he’s a big part of what we do.”
But East Newton didn’t skip a beat. The Patriots, who entered as the No. 10 team in Class 4, defeated Class 5 Neosho 49-31 in a defensive clinic at East Newton High School.
The triumph pushed East Newton’s winning streak to five games and moved its record to 11-1.
“Our kids stepped up tonight,” Fields said. “Our defense was really good. We had different guys handling the ball, different guys taking the majority of the shots. I thought they did what they had to do, and I’m really proud of them for how they persevered.”
Despite the final outcome, Neosho coach Zane Culp said the Wildcats (7-3) accomplished one goal.
“On our part, our goal was to come in and hold them under 50,” Culp said. “We did that, but East Newton played great defense. If you score 31 points, you’re not going to win very many games. If your second- or third-leading scorers don’t score any, it’s just a tough game.”
After clinging to a 18-15 halftime advantage, points came in rapid fashion for the Patriots in the third period. East Newton poured in 19 points to build a 13-point lead heading into the final frame.
Kyson Lahman (five) and Robert McFarland (all of his six points) combined for 11 points during that stretch.
Lahman, 6-foot-3 inside-out forward who found most of his success from midrange, scored six of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter. The senior converted a three-point play to increase the Patriots’ lead to 41-28 at the 3:30 mark in the fourth quarter.
“Against Neosho’s zone, it was a little bit higher — the high-post was open and he needed to elevate his game and look for that a little bit,” Fields said. “He’s really good around the basket, and he can hit that mid-range shot. He can even step out and shoot the 3. He’s very versatile, and we’re going to use him going down the stretch in different ways as well.”
Kelton Sorrell scored eight points for East Newton while hitting a pair of 3s. Lucas Kimbrough added seven.
For Neosho, Landon Austin had a team-high 15 points.
“I thought foul trouble with Landon and Dalton Brodie kind of put us out of sync,” Culp said. “I felt like we were on our heels all game. That’s tough when you are playing a really good team, a state-ranked, really good team. If you are on your heels, that’s kind of why they’re good. They keep you that way. Tough night for us.”
East Newton travels to play Reeds Spring at 7 p.m. Friday. Neosho plays in the Locust Grove (Oklahoma) Invitational, starting on Thursday.
“I think we grew up a lot tonight,” Fields said. “Guys in some different roles, different spots. We prepared for this game with Connor, so until halftime, we were pretty slow and then we started figuring things out. We had a really good second half, but we have to continue to get better. I don’t think we played real well offensively. I thought we kicked it around a lot. It wasn’t real clean. I think that was out of character. Some of them handled the ball a little bit more, which is good for them.
“Overall, our defense was really good.”
