At this time of the year, it’s safe to assume Carl Junction and West Plains will be playing in the thick of the state playoffs.
It’s two perennial powerhouses in Southwest Missouri who have grown accustomed to colliding for a spot in the Final Four.
After Carl Junction knocked off West Plains to reach the Final Four last year, the No. 2 Zizzers denied the Bulldogs a second straight trip to JQH Arena, securing a 61-42 victory on Saturday afternoon in a Class 5 quarterfinal matchup at West Plains High School.
While the loss may sting in the interim, 2020-21 marked another successful season for Carl Junction (18-9). The Bulldogs accomplished their ninth straight winning season and reached the Elite Eight for the fifth time in six years.
And the cupboard will be far from bare next season. Carl Junction will return every player except senior Hannah Lee.
“We are very proud of them as a coaching staff. I know our families are and certainly our community is proud of these kids for a difficult season,” Bulldogs coach Brad Shorter said on his postgame radio show. “To be able to reach the quarterfinal again after losing six seniors, that says a lot about this young group. We are going to miss Hannah next year. She has been a very good player for our program over the last four years. I’m very proud of this group to be one game away from the Final Four in this COVID year and with an injury to Kylie Scott.
“Just some adversity that we faced with kids being quarantined, back on and back off … finding that consistency was tough for our group, but you have to tip your hat to West Plains. They are a really good program. I’ll be surprised if they don’t win it all.”
For years, West Plains and coach Scott Womack has prided itself on stingy defense. That proved to be the epitome of Saturday’s contest.
The Zizzers' defense specifically dialed in on Bulldogs’ standout Destiny Buerge, holding her to only four points in the first half — all on free throws. In fact, the sophomore’s first field goal didn’t come until the 4:16 mark in the third quarter.
But it was too late at that point in the game as Carl Junction already faced a 31-16 deficit. West Plains stretched its advantage to more than 20 points on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter, but Buerge erupted with eight points to keep it within 20.
“West Plains is active. They are long. They have got a couple of 6-footers inside,” Shorter said. “They do a good job with that matchup zone. In the past, we have been fortunate. I think my teams have played West Plains and Coach Womack eight times or so. We have been on the good end of it fortunately for those eight times until today. I think part of that is due to our youth. Some of that is we don’t quite get some of the pieces with the cuts and how you work against the zone. It’s difficult for our kids to get shots that we want if we don’t know exactly where to go.”
But Shorter was also proud of his team’s resiliency.
“Our kids fought hard all the way to the end,” he said. “A lot of kids would just love to be in this game. For our kids to come in here and give their best effort, we certainly nod our heads for that.”
West Plains had a balanced scoring attack, featuring nine players who scored. Ashton Judd scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Zizzers, while Allysa Joyner chipped in 16.
Buerge finished with 20 points while Klohe Burk had 12 for the Bulldogs.
West Plains, which advanced to its first Final Four in 23 years, plays Union at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Class 5 semifinals at JQH Arena in Springfield.
“This was a really good team,” Shorter said. “We can’t hang our heads for a loss like this against such a quality opponent just knowing hey, we have got some work to do. If we want to get back here next year, we have got some work to do.”
