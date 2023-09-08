A 78-yard touchdown from sophomore quarterback Daniel Rose to Davin Thomas put Joplin ahead 14-0 at halftime and the Eagles carried that momentum into the second half to earn a 28-0 victory against Ozark on Friday night at Junge Field.
“That was huge,” Joplin head coach Curtis Jasper said. “Because when you defer that’s what you hope to do is get the touchdown before half.”
The Joplin (3-0) defense was stingy from start to finish in this one and didn’t let up at any point. The Eagles even came away with a takeaway when Johnny Williams dove for a batted ball and pulled it in late in the third quarter when the score was 21-0.
“Our defense has been great all year, and tonight was no exception,” Jasper said. “We adjusted well. They came out in some different sets and did some different things than what we’ve seen on film, and I thought our defense adjusted really well to that and played alignment and assignment sound all night long.”
Multiple players on defense got involved with stopping Ozark’s rushing attack from quarterback Peyton Russell and running back Jack Bowers. Andrew Snider was in on some stops early on, Johnny Williams came away with an interception, and many others contributed in the defense’s success.
“(Josiah) Hazlewood I thought was all over the place from his defensive line position,” Jasper said. “Our defensive ends, linebacking corps as a group, throw Garren Berry in there and David Bhend as a rotator. And, man, the DBs. Whether it was in coverage or coming in to make plays on the run, just the whole group. You can’t say enough about them.”
Jasper talked earlier in the week about wanting to see players step up with multiple key starters out with injuries this week. He used the words “no excuses” when talking about the starters being down. He got that result from multiple guys with quarterback Hobbs Gooch, running back Quin Renfro and offensive lineman Dontrell Holt out on Friday.
“Obviously, Daniel Rose coming in and playing for Gooch … and making that big throw right before half,” Jasper said. “Being a sophomore and coming in and making plays is huge. Dontrell being out and stepping up — huge. If you’re going to be without two D-I guys and you’re starting quarterback and still put up 28 points against a good ball club, you have to feel good about it.”
Ozark (1-2) moved the ball into Joplin territory on multiple occasions in the game but never got into the end zone or close enough for a field goal.
“We had opportunities … in a football game you have to capitalize on opportunities. Credit to Joplin,” Ozark head coach Jeremy Cordell said.
Ozark couldn’t muster much on offense the entire game with the pressure from Joplin’s defensive front. The Tigers’ playmakers like Sam Clark and Bowers were limited all game. Clark did pull down an interception in the contest.
Toryn Jones ran the ball six times in the first half for 48 yards and one touchdown. Jones’ touchdown came on a 2-yard carry to start the scoring for the game. He capped off Joplin’s opening seven-play, 79-yard drive. Jones added a 10-yards score in the fourth quarter. Rose ended the half with 107 passing yards and a good chunk coming on the long touchdown to Thomas. Rose ran for 18 yards on two carries. One of those came on the first drive. It was a read option play where Rose kept the ball and sprinted to the left for 17 yards to the 2-yard line and set up Jones’ touchdown.
The Eagles’ final score was a quarterback keeper from inside the 10-yard line that Rose took in.
Both defenses limited the scoring in this one. Ozark forced two turnovers in the game with a fumble recovery in the first half and then Clark’s interception in the third quarter.
Joplin will go to Webb City next Friday.
