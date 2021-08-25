The Southwest Conference will welcome new member Stockton in the upcoming football season.
Stockton, led by second-year head coach Luke Rader, comes from the Mid-Lakes Conference and looks to improve upon a 1-10 2020 campaign. The Tigers picked up a 40-35 win over East Newton in the first round of district before suffering a 36-23 loss to Sarcoxie.
“One thing I was really impressed with with our kids was their perseverance and grit to keep battling last year — getting that win in district to get the ball rolling into this year,” Rader said. “That carried over into the offseason. Out kids did a good job of working to improve physically and mentally. I think there’s been a big jump in both areas since last year.”
Rader is no stranger to the SWC after serving coaching stints at both Lockwood and Sarcoxie in his career.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to the Southwest Conference, and I think it will be good,” he said. “I think it’s a lot of good people, a lot of good towns, a lot of good communities. It will be good for us to get some of those old rivalries started back up again.
“One of the things about the SWC right now is I think there are several school with coaches who have been there for an extended time. … I think it’s more stable in terms of coaching longevity as it’s ever been.”
Stockton returns five starters and 18 lettermen from last year’s squad. The group features five players who picked up all-conference, all-district or all-state awards.
Senior Layne Colvin is a returning all-district quarterback who has the versatility to also play at running back and defensive back. The Stockton offense also features senior all-state tight end A.J. Connell and all-conference linemen Cade Johnson (junior), Mason Kiley (senior) and Aiden Samples (senior).
“A lot of our returners got experience last year, whether it was them playing as starters or because of COVID,” Rader said. “We played a lot of different people last year. So the experience we bring back is huge. The jump this summer from last summer, it’s very apparent. And especially up front, we return almost everyone on both sides of the ball. So we’re hoping that group will be leaders for us.”
The goals and expectations for Stockton heading into its first year in the SWC?
“Our daily goal is to just get better, and our long-term goal is to play to our full potential,” Rader said. “I think if we can play to our full potential, the scoreboard will kind of take care of itself and at the end of the year we’ll look back and be happy with where we’re at.”
ASH GROVE PIRATES
Ash Grove has 10 starters returning from last season’s team that went 3-6 and finished fifth in the conference standings.
The Pirates got off to a 3-2 start before ending the campaign with four straight losses. Their season came to an end in a 28-9 setback to Pierce City in the first round of the Class 1 District 4 playoffs.
Working in Ash Grove’s favor is the return of six all-conference performers: senior running back Tristan Bowers, senior wide receiver Sammy Moreland, junior quarterback Brock Mooneyham, junior offensive lineman Austin Lowak, senior defensive lineman Jared Lobdell and junior safety Parker Crow.
“The athletes have been working extremely hard in the weight room this summer and are getting better and stronger every day,” seventh-year Ash Grove coach Ryan Long said. “There is a lot of potential with this group of athletes this season. The key will be reaching that potential. We need to continue to grow and play for each other.”
DIAMOND WILDCATS
Diamond comes off a 2-7 season but has more experience heading into the 2021 campaign.
The Wildcats return starters at 18 positions as well as 25 total players with varsity experience. Among the key returners are five all-conference and all-district performers: senior Landon Clement (LB-RB), senior Hunter Schallenburger (DB-QB), senior Ty May (DL-OL), junior X-zontae Foster (LB-OL) and junior Jacob Atkinson (OL-DL-K).
“Our strengths on offense this year are in our returning starters,” fourth-year Diamond coach Mac Whitehead said. “We lost only two starters on offense from last year. We have a strong group of offensive linemen who have multiple years of experience as well as a good group of skill guys. Several of our senior players have started since they were freshmen, and that experience will pay off for them this year.
“Just like our offense, our defense will be returning nine starters. We have great depth on the defensive line as well as our secondary. Our senior leadership will be key on defense as we have multiple seniors that have seen varsity action since they were freshmen.”
MARIONVILLE COMETS
Marionville comes off a breakout 2020 season that saw it go 12-1 and claim conference and district titles. The team’s only loss was a 40-21 setback in the Class 1 quarterfinals against eventual state champion Windsor.
“The 2020 team was a special group,” sixth-year Marionville head coach Paden Grubbs said. “They were a very close group and played extremely hard for one another.”
The Comets aim to repeat last year’s magic with 14 returning starters and 20 returning lettermen.
The team will be especially loaded on the offensive side with five of six skill position players returning: senior running back Dakota Wilson, junior quarterback Wil Carlton, senior wide receiver Jacksen Smith, senior wide receiver Koy Dittmar and senior wide receiver Wyley Brown.
“All these guys had good years last year,” Grubbs said. “You hear a lot about Wil and Dakota, and rightfully so. But Jack, Koy and Wyley are good ball players, too. These kids are about winning. Returning all-state lineman Eric Garcia will anchor a young offensive line (lost four starters) going into 2021. Eric is a great piece to build around.”
Wilson, Carlton, Smith, Dittmar and Garcia each claimed multiple postseason awards last year. Wilson was a co-offensive player of the year after rushing for 1,700 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Marionville is similarly experienced on defense with eight returning starters.
“These guys have gotten better defensively every year,” Grubbs said. “I attribute a lot of that to getting bigger, faster and stronger in the weight room. ... I feel our defense has the ability to be a strength for our team this year.”
MILLER CARDINALS
Miller looks to rebound from a 1-8 season in its second year under head coach Jerrad Hansen.
“Last year was a tough year,” Hansen said. “We had several injuries to some key players and had several COVID-19 quarantines during the year.”
The Cardinals finished seventh in the SWC before suffering a season-ending loss to Lockwood in the first round of the Class 1 District 4 playoffs.
The good news for Miller is it has an opportunity to reload after losing just five starters from last year’s squad. Among the key returners are a pair of junior all-conference performers in offensive lineman Owen Pritchett and linebacker Saige Colley.
“This next year I expect to be more competitive and physical,” Hansen said. “We have made some big strides in the weight room this past year, and they will pay some dividends. My coaching philosophy for this year is simple: Focus on the little details and the big ones will take care of themselves.”
Also benefitting Miller heading into the season is a senior class that features seven two-way players with varsity experience: Joey Williams (OL-DL), Logan Nield (TE-DE), Brenden Thom (WR-DB), Kaleb Groesbeck (WR-DB), Colin Smith (OL-DL), Dakota Washburn (OL-DL) and Joey Strait (TE-LB).
PIERCE CITY EAGLES
Pierce City will be tasked with replacing a superb senior class as it attempts to extend its streak of five consecutive winning seasons.
The Eagles went 8-3 a season ago en route to an appearance in the Class 1 District 4 semifinals where they suffered a 34-0 loss to Marionville. Two of the team’s three losses came against Marionville, and the other came against Lockwood in the season opener.
“We lost some outstanding seniors and it is time for underclassmen to step up,” 16th-year Pierce City head coach Brad Hocker said. “Some of our young kids got hurt last year and they lost needed (junior varsity) reps because of it. Those kids are hungry and ready to prove they can continue the success we have had in recent years.
“With the leadership of our senior class, I believe we can be competitive in every game on our schedule. Our kids are ready to surprise the conference.”
Pierce City returns six starters from last year’s squad that finished third in the SWC. That includes five all-conference performers in seniors Frankie Ibarra (DL) and Will Allen (OL) and juniors Clayten O’Hara (RB), Zane Clayton (LB) and Levi Cooper (OL).
SARCOXIE BEARS
Sarcoxie took a big stride last season as it made its deepest run in nearly two decades in the Class 2 playoffs.
The Bears finished 6-5 and advanced to the Class 2 District 4 championship game, where it lost to eventual state champion Lamar.
“Last year we were a really young team from top to bottom with just a few kids with actual varsity experience,” seventh-year Sarcoxie head coach Russell Ellis said. “We competed throughout our conference but fell short of the top three. But we improved greatly from Week 1 to Week 12.”
Sarcoxie returns 12 starters, including four all-conference performers.
Among the senior leaders for the Bears this season is senior running back and linebacker Drake Acheson, who Ellis labeled as “probably our best overall football player.” The all-area first team back rushed for nearly 400 yards and seven touchdowns despite an injury-riddled 2020 season.
Other all-conference returners for Sarcoxie include senior Tyler Cupp (OL-LB), senior Tyler Asterio (RB), junior Jaron Malotte (QB), junior Ethan Lee (DB) and sophomore Blake Heckmaster (DB).
Asterio led the team in rushing with 745 yards and 10 touchdowns on 90 carries, while Malotte accounted for more than 1,100 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns.
