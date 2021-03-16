Seniors Lacy Stokes and Logan Applegate have added to their basketball postseason honors this season.
Stokes, from Mount Vernon, and Applegate, from Nevada, were voted players of the year by the 4-States Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Monday.
The association also released its all-area girls and boys teams. Coaches must be a member of the 4SBCA to nominate players and submit a ballot.
GIRLS TEAM
Stokes and her Mount Vernon teammates have one more weekend left in their basketball season.
The Lady Mountaineers face St. Louis Vashon at 6 p.m. Friday in the Class 4 state semifinals at JQH Arena on the Missouri State campus in Springfield.
Stokes, 5-foot-6 guard who has signed with Missouri Southern, scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half last Saturday as Mount Vernon rallied to nip Blair Oaks 46-45 in a quarterfinal game in Mount Vernon.
Stokes is averaging 25.7 points — surpassing 2,000 career points — plus 6.7 rebounds, 6.2 steals and 5.1 assists for the season and was named Big 8 Conference East Division player of the year. This is the third time that Stokes has made the all-area team — a first-teamer last year and a second-teamer her sophomore season.
Joining Stokes as repeat selections on the first team are seniors Annette Ramirez of Sarcoxie, Jaydee Duda of Webb City, Ellie Johnston of Mount Vernon and junior Aliya Grotjohn of Seneca. Ramirez also was a second-team selection her sophomore season.
Seniors Grace Bishop of College Heights Christian, Paige Bauer of Verona and sophomore Destiny Buerge of Carl Junction are on the first team this year after making the second team in 2020.
Also on the first team this year are senior Hailey Fullerton of Carthage, junior Kayleigh Teeter of McAuley Catholic and sophomore Marlie Wright of Greenfield.
Seniors Sierra Kimbrough of Webb City and Olivia Hixson of Neosho made the second team for the second consecutive year.
Other second-team picks: Emma Floyd of Joplin, Jessa Hylton of Carl Junction, Sydney Stamps of Thomas Jefferson, Kennedy DeRuy of McAuley Catholic, Tylin Heathman of Nevada, Alexis Durman of Jasper, Kianna Yates of Carthage, Taaron Drake of Diamond, Elizabeth Martin of Aurora and Sydney Killion of McDonald County.
BOYS TEAM
Applegate, 6-1 guard, led Nevada to the quarterfinal round of the Class 5 state tournament where the Tigers lost at Bolivar 60-47.
Applegate averaged 23.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals for the season. He made 107 3-point goals this season while reaching 1,500 career points and climbing into the No. 4 spot on the Tigers’ career scoring list.
He was named player of the year in the Big 8 Conference West Division.
This is his third year on the 4SBCA all-area team, making the first team as a junior and second team as a sophomore.
Pittsburg senior guard Javon Grant, who averaged around 30 points per game, also is a three-time all-area pick. This is his second year on the first team after making the second team his sophomore campaign.
Neosho senior Landon Austin is another repeat selection on the first team, and Mount Vernon senior Mason Ballay is on the first team after making the second team the previous two years.
Other first-team selection are Always Wright of Joplin, Nickhai Howard of Webb City, Connor Killian and Kyson Lahman of East Newton, Lane Dunlap of Golden City, Max Schnelle of Lockwood and Brett Sarwinski of Galena. All are seniors except Wright and Sarwinski, both juniors.
Kyle Renkoski of Pierce City and Jaiden Carrasquillo of Verona are on the second team for the second year in a row.
Also on the second team: All Wright of Joplin, Max Templeman of Carthage, Miller Long of College Heights Christian, Cohl Vaden of Webb City, Alex Baker of Carl Junction, Dhruv Gheewala of Thomas Jefferson, Logan McNeley of Nevada, Jordan Fudge of Frontenac and Tyler Little of Galena.
