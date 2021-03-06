Basketball players Lacy Stokes from Mount Vernon and Logan Applegate from Nevada have been named the Globe’s high school athletes of the week for the week ending Feb. 27.
LACY STOKES
Stokes, senior guard, averaged 28.7 points in three games, capped by a 41-point performance in a 68-38 victory over Springfield Catholic on Feb. 25.
She made 15-of-20 field goals against Catholic, including 8-of-9 3-point attempts. And the one trey she missed was from just inside halfcourt at the end of a quarter. She also had five rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
Earlier in the week she had 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and nine steals in a 71-13 victory over East Newton on Feb. 23, and then 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and 11 steals in a 70-27 decision over Seneca in a matchup of the Big 8 Conference’s two division champions.
This is part of a current hot streak for Stokes, who is averaging 25.7 points this season and has signed with Missouri Southern. She scored 42 points (16-of-19 field goals) against McDonald County on Feb. 19, and this past Thursday night she had 26 points and passed 2,000 career points in a district semifinal victory over Cassville.
“She’s doing a great job of leading our team,” Mountaineers coach Grant Berendt said. “The accolades she has received she’s earned with the hard work she put in. She’s just a great player.”
LOGAN APPLEGATE
Applegate, senior guard, also posted big games and reached a milestone for the Tigers.
He drilled 10-of-15 3-point shots during a 37-point performance in a 78-53 victory over McDonald County on Feb. 22. He also had nine rebounds and four assists.
Three days later Applegate poured in 44 points in a 58-50 triumph over Springfield Catholic. He made 11-of-22 field goals and 17-of-18 free throws.
This past Tuesday he score 29 points – passing 1,500 for his career – in a 58-41 district semifinal victory over Harrisonville. He is No. 4 on the Tigers’ career scoring list behind Clay Gayman, Chris Smith and Chad Jones.
“He plays his best basketball in the biggest games,” Nevada coach Shaun Gray said. “If it’s against a team when we need him to take over and be good, he rises to the occasion. If it’s a game where the scoring margin is in hand early, he works to be a facilitator. He’s unselfish. There are nights when he shoots it a lot, but he always looks to find open teammates as well.”
Coaches can nominate athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on March 14 will be based on performances from March 1-6.
