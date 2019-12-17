Stokes' career night leads Lions

Madi Stokes did not grab every rebound, but at times it sure seemed that way.
Stokes, a redshirt freshman center, set career highs with 22 points and 18 rebounds to lead Missouri Southern past Oklahoma Wesleyan 86-62 Tuesday night on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Stokes, who prepped at Cassville, had her double-double by halftime with 10 points and 13 boards. She finished 11-of-17 from the floor and had nine rebounds off both the offensive and defensive glass while playing a season-high 21 minutes.
Stokes' 18 rebounds are the most by a Lion since MSSU Hall of Famer Katie Gariss had 18 against Northwest Missouri on Feb. 24, 2001.
"This past week in practice we've put in a lot of work with our motion," Stokes said. "What to do on certain screens, what to look for, just putting everything to come together as one."
And standing 6-foot-3 certainly didn't hurt.
"Definitely," she replied. "I just go out there and do what I can for my team."
"She continues to develop and get better, every practice, every game," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "The thing I liked most about tonight was she chased rebounds, especially on the offensive end. The defensive there were several that just came to her and she got, but on the defensive end, she would tip the ball and go get it if she couldn't grab it right away. I remember three times she tipped it, and twice she got it and the other time another one of our kids got it."
Four more players reached double figures for the Lions (3-7), who ended a three-game losing streak.
Brooke Stauffer, who nailed 4-of-7 shots from the 3-point arc, and Chasidee Owens each netted 12 points, and Amber Buch and Destiny Cozart both had 10.
"It was great to see Brooke make some perimeter shots," Ressel said. "She's a kid who works her butt off on the defensive end. It was great to see her make some shots and get rewarded for all the hard work she does. Hopefully this gives her a big confidence boost."
Cierra Johnson and Amanda Hart scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the NAIA Eagles, who are 10-3 this season.
The Eagles opened a five-point lead midway through the first quarter and stayed within range until the Lions went on a 15-2 spurt in the final 4:22 of the third quarter to open a 58-41 advantage. Stokes had six points in the spree, Owens four and Emily Kuntze hit a 3-pointer.
"We got after it on defense, and we didn't let them get good looks at the basket," Ressel said. "Our bench did a great job of getting our energy going, and that's something we haven't had as far as the scoring aspect the majority of the first semester. I was pleased to see Madi score, and I thought Krista (Clark) and Emily (Kuntze) coming off the bench as well. Krista didn't score but gave us good energy, and Emily did some positive things as did Megan (Jackson) and Morgan (Brightwell). Our bench did a really good job. Forty-five points off the bench was huge."
The Lions shot just below 69 percent in the fourth quarter (11-of-16) to raise their game total to 36-of-80 for 45 percent, and they used their size advantage to dominate the boards 54-32. The Eagles went 24-of-65 from the floor for 37 percent.
"I didn't think it would be a blowout because the league they play in is a very good league," Ressel said. "They play good competition in the nonconference. They have some quality kids. Some of them maybe are a little undersized as far as their level, but they have kids who are good players, and Grace (Hadley, coach) does a great job with them and running their motion offense. The thing I was worried about was the transition, and they pushed the ball right at us and attacked us. They did not come in and play scared. They came here and got after it."
The Lions will practice three more days before heading home for Christmas. They return to MIAA action on Jan. 4 at Fort Hays State.
