Kyler Stokes knew he had to come through for his team.
With two outs and Brady Mails standing on second base in the bottom of the fifth inning, Stokes went to the plate with the game’s momentum for the taking. He fell behind in the count 1-2, and that’s when he realized he needed to make a change.
“I can’t get beat on fastballs,” Stokes told himself.
Stokes momentarily stepped out of the box and then dug back in against St. Mary’s Colgan pitcher Gianni Piccini. The next pitch he saw was a fastball and the junior connected, launching an RBI triple off the left-field wall to give the Eagles a 7-6 lead they would not relinquish.
“I had to adjust my approach, do something good for my team and put us in a good spot,” Stokes said. “Honestly, I didn’t really look at it, so I didn’t know how far it went until I got on third. They were all letting me know when I got into the dugout. I knew I had a good hit and did good stuff.”
Joplin went on for a 10-8 victory over Colgan on Wednesday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
“Early in the season, Kyler was pressing a little bit, trying to do a little bit too much,” Eagles coach Kyle Wolf said. “I think he’s finding his identity. He runs well. He’s a good athlete. I think he’s figuring it out, ‘I don’t have to try and do too much. I have to stand in, take a good approach and get a barrel to the ball.’ Really since Saturday down in Oklahoma, he’s swung the bat really well for us. I’m really proud of him for making an adjustment and doing things at the plate he needs to do to give himself success.”
After Stokes’ clutch hit, the Eagles (6-1) got some breathing room in the sixth, scoring three runs to take a 10-6 lead. Kohl Cooper produced an RBI double and scored on a fielding error, and Joe Jasper touched home after a balk.
Starter Kirk Chandler came up one out shy of going the distance, retiring two of three batters to open the top of the seventh. But Kannon Keller scored on a fielding error to make the game 10-7, forcing Chandler to exit.
Wolf called on submarine right-hander Josh Harryman. After giving up an RBI single to Kaden Vogel, Harryman induced a game-ending groundout to notch the save.
“That game was exactly what I expected it to be,” said Wolf, who spent 12 years as an assistant with the Panthers under Mike Watt. “I knew they were going to climb back in it. That’s who they are, a team of that pedigree. I was proud of our guys for finding a way to score and take the lead right back. I think that was huge because that gave us confidence.”
Joplin drew first blood in the opening inning after a Cooper RBI double and David Fiscus RBI groundout. Colgan erupted with six hits in the top of the third, keyed by two-RBI knocks from Janko Kalan and Keller to take a 5-2 lead.
But the Eagles cashed in on four walks in the bottom half of the third, pushing across as many tallies to grab a 6-5 lead. Vogel tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth, but Joplin’s resiliency late paid off.
“If anyone gets ahead of us, we don’t get down,” Stokes said. “We don’t let it beat us. Our team comes together pretty well. We just know how to fight and pull through.”
The Eagles strung out 10 hits, led by Cooper and Stokes who went a combined 5 for 6 with four RBI and three extra-base hits. Chandler was the winning pitcher.
Cooper Simmons went 3 for 4 to lead Colgan’s 11-hit attack. Lucas McKain took the loss.
Joplin travels to Neosho at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Colgan plays at Girard at 4:30 Monday.
“We just have to keep getting better,” Wolf said. “We have to keep playing hard. We gotta keep a good mentality with our teammates, and make sure we are playing for one another.”
