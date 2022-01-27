Sitting back in his chair on Wednesday night, Ronnie Ressel seemed relaxed.
Why wouldn’t he be?
Coming off six straight victories headlined by a pair of nationally-ranked wins, the Missouri Southern Lions are playing some of their best basketball in recent memory.
And it’s in no small part to his guard-big duo that may just be one of the best in the MIAA.
Madi Stokes and Lacy Stokes — no relation — have helped guide MSSU (13-5, 10-3 MIAA) to its best start under coach Ressel's tenure.
In fact, it’s the best start to a season for the Lions since the 2014-15 campaign when MSSU finished 20-7 overall and 14-5 in the league.
“The Stokes are right up there with a lot of them,” Ressel said after the Lions upended Rogers State 73-56. “There are a lot of good bigs in our league. There are a lot of good point guards. We are lucky enough to have one of each.”
One of the tallest players in the league at 6-foot-3, Madi Stokes presents a matchup problem every time she steps on the floor. The Cassville product exploded onto the scene last year as one of the best shot blockers in not only the MIAA, but Division II and as one of the premier rebounding and scoring options down low.
Stokes became the first Lion to ever achieve a 30-point, 20-rebound game last year. Fully healthy from an early-season knee injury, she’s back and on pace to become MSSU’s all-time block leader, barring injury.
On Wednesday, Stokes tossed in 16 points while coming away with seven rebounds and two blocks, becoming just the second Lion in school history to have three seasons with 30 or more blocks since Caryn Schumaker from 1988-91.
“It’s pretty nice because I have never gotten to play with a post her size,” Lacy Stokes said. “Obviously, coming from a small town (Mount Vernon), everyone I played with is 5-5 or below. She is really easy to find on the floor. She stands out from everyone. I have a lot of confidence in her. It’s nice having her out there.”
“Just at her size, she’s getting so much more confident and making moves,” Ressel added. “Coach (Bryant Porter) is doing a great job of working with her and developing a counter move. Everybody knows she loves to go over her left-shoulder. The little jump hook. She has gotten really good at that. People are trying to take that away, but she is getting more comfortable turning the other way.”
Just a true freshman, Lacy Stokes has flourished in her first year wearing the green and gold. Stokes, standing at just 5-4, compensates with her quickness and elusiveness as she’s proven to be one of the top all-around guards in the MIAA this season.
The crafty left-handed shooter was just recently named MIAA Player of the Week and the accolades seemingly stack up each game. On Wednesday, Stokes finished with 13 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals.
She became the first MSSU player since Camila Lacerda (Feb. 28, 2015) to have 10 or more assists in a game and achieve a double-double. Stokes also joined the 100-plus assists and 50-plus steals club, becoming the 17th Lion and the third freshman ever to accomplish the feat.
As Ressel put it earlier this season, “She is just a joy to watch. I think Lions fans are going to be excited to watch her for four years because she is going to be a fun kid to watch play basketball.”
The chemistry is just starting to build between the Lions’ 1-2 punch. It was on display, especially in the second half against the Hillcats, as the two played off each other to help MSSU seal the ballgame.
“It’s nice because I know if I go set a screen for her if the big goes — I know she is going to find me,” Madi Stokes said. “If a big stays, I know she’s going to go to the basket and either make it, draw the foul or I’ll get the rebound.”
“That’s what is nice, too,” Lacy Stokes said with a laugh. “No matter what.”
