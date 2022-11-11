SEARCY, Ark. — The law firm of Stokes & Stokes put in the work.
Madi Stokes and Lacy Stokes combined for 40 points to lead the No. 19 Missouri Southern women's basketball team past Henderson State 74-59 to open play in the MIAA/GAC Crossover Challenge on Friday afternoon at Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
A Cassville native, Madi Stokes posted a game-high 22 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. It was the 6-foot-3 center's 14th career double-double and second of the young season.
Mount Vernon product Lacy Stokes compiled 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Just a sophomore, it marked the 17th career game of at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists for the reigning MIAA Freshman and Player of the Year.
The Lions and Reddies were deadlocked at 48-48 after Abbie Jiles hit a 3-pointer with 40 seconds to play in the third quarter. Lacy Stokes sent MSSU (3-0) into the final frame with a two-point advantage after hitting a pair of freebies with six seconds remaining.
And the difference proved to be the fourth quarter as MSSU outscored HSU 24-11 down the stretch. Madi Stokes accounted for half of the Lions' points as back-to-back scores in the paint ballooned MSSU's lead to six with 8:24 left in regulation.
A triple from Lacy Stokes increased the Lions' lead to 57-50 and Madi Stokes added a second-chance layup to give MSSU a 64-53 advantage midway through the quarter.
Then with 1:50 to play, Lacy Stokes iced the game by knocking down a pull up jumper to swell the Lions' lead to 70-55.
MSSU benefitted from a strong start, leading 21-10 after the first quarter. The Lions led 32-23 at the break before the Reddies outscored MSSU 25-18 in the third quarter to make things interesting.
Amaya Johns added 12 points and six rebounds as well for the Lions, while Purdy product Layne Skiles chipped in nine points and pulled down nine boards.
Jiles led HSU with 21 points and seven rebounds.
MSSU finishes off play in the MIAA/GAC Challenge with Harding at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.