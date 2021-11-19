Lacy Stokes might be the smallest player on her team in stature.
But the 5-foot-4 true freshman guard for Missouri Southern just knows how to score the basketball around bigger and taller defenders, according to her coach.
“She has shown that in her first two college games,” Lions head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “Lacy is just playing like Lacy.”
Despite MSSU dropping its first two games of the season in the GAC/MIAA Challenge last weekend, Stokes filled up the stat sheet against Henderson State and Harding.
Stokes, a unique left-handed shooter, finished with a game-high 25 points, six assists and four steals to go with seven rebounds in her official college debut against Henderson State last Friday.
The Mount Vernon product posted a team-high 21 points (10 of 13 free throws), while having game-highs with eight assists and three steals against Harding to cap off a strong opening weekend to her MSSU career.
“I don’t know if I anticipated her making this big of an impact, but I knew she would make an impact,” Ressel said. “She is just so crafty with the basketball. She plays with a lot of confidence, plays with a lot of grit. She is a good 3-point shooter. She gets to the rim and finishes. She sees the floor well. She is just a joy to watch. I think Lions fans are going to be excited to watch her for four years because she is going to be a fun kid to watch play basketball.”
Stokes and the Lions resume play at Missouri S&T in Rolla at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Miners opened the regular-season with a lopsided 115-50 victory over Blackburn College on Monday, setting a program single-game record for points scored.
Missouri S&T is coming off a 4-17 campaign while playing a schedule that consisted of GLVC-only opponents. The Miners returned all six of their top scorers from last season, led by 5-7 senior guard Laura Rodriguez and 6-3 senior center Alex Kerr.
Rodriguez averaged 16 points and nearly four rebounds per game, while Kerr added 15.6 points and 10 rebounds a night. Kristen Keys and Marta Durk also averaged double-figures last season for S&T.
“They want to get it up and down the floor,” Ressel said. “They want to space you out. They have some kids that can shoot the ball. Laura Rodriguez can do a lot of positive things. She can shoot the 3. She shoots at a high-percentage and she can get to the basket, and sees the floor well. They have a returning big kid (Kerr). She hasn’t played in their first two games. She is a nice player for them. They are going to be a challenge, there is no doubt about it. They play hard and got a new coach (Kira Carter), who is in her second year.
“They are competing. They play man-to-man and get out there aggressively defensively. They are looking to push the ball in transition. They are looking to attack and get to the rim. That is a concern. We have to make sure we are doing a good job of sliding our feet and keeping them in front of us.”
MSSU suffered a 81-74 setback to Henderson State in its season opener. Southern fell to Harding 87-81 in a thrilling overtime contest that saw five different Lions finish in double figure scoring.
“I thought offensively we did OK,” Ressel said. “We did some good things. Turned it over a little bit too much, but with the pressure that Henderson plays with, they are going to create that. I thought defensively we struggled a little bit keeping people out of the paint. That has been a big focus for us this week in practice. We just have to keep people in front and not give them shots around the basket so easily.
"Henderson and Harding are going to win a lot of ball games. They are two good teams out of the GAC that will be successful. It was a good challenge for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.