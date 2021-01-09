Mount Vernon basketball player Lacy Stokes and East Newton basketball player Connor Killion have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Jan. 2.
LACY STOKES
A senior, Stokes scored 106 points in a four-game stretch at the Pink and White tournament in Springfield, recording 26 points in a 55-44 win over Clever, 29 points in a 54-49 win over Stafford, 22 points in a 65-39 setback to Kickapoo and 29 points in a 46-45 setback to Skyline.
For the week, Stokes had per-game averages of 26.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3 assists and 5.3 steals.
“Lacy is a tireless worker, and her work is paying off in big games,” Mount Vernon Grant Berendt said. “She had a great tournament all around. She is a player that can score at all three levels but can also guard our opponent’s best player.”
Stokes will continue her basketball career at Missouri Southern next school year.
CONNOR KILLION
Killion, a 6-foot-5 senior, averaged 20.3 points per game in the Neosho Holiday Classic, scoring 25 points in a 69-42 win over Monett, 22 points in a 64-42 win over McDonald County and 14 points in a 49-31 win over Hillcrest.
In the Patriots’ championship win over Hillcrest, Killion eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career.
“He’s our floor general and he gets us going,” East Newton coach Kyle Fields said. “He scored it very well throughout the week, and especially in the first two games. Then he played well in the championship game with a double-double in points and rebounds.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Awards on Jan. 17 will be based on performances from Jan. 4-9.
