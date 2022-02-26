Lacy Stokes was not having her typical day shooting from the field.
A Mount Vernon product, Stokes was 0 for 8 in her attempts from beyond the arc up until crunch time.
But Stokes’ ninth attempt was the biggest and perhaps most memorable of her young career at Missouri Southern.
After opting to hold the ball for the last second shot, Stokes dribbled around at the top of the key before 6-foot-3 center Madi Stokes ran up and set a pick-and-roll screen on defender Aliyah Llanusa.
Madi Stokes then rolled to the basket off the screen, forcing post Brooke Rayner to switch and come up and guard Lacy Stokes. In that split-second, Lacy Stokes created space and followed with a step-back and pulled up from the top of the arc with exactly six seconds left on the clock.
Money.
Stokes’ 3-pointer caught nothing but net as MSSU pulled in front and escaped with a thrilling 71-68 victory over Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon inside Hamilton Field House in Edmond, Okla.
The shot not only upped the Lions’ win streak to 15 games, but it also clinched the program’s first regular-season MIAA title. MSSU closes out the regular season at 22-5 overall and 19-3 in league play as it heads into the conference tournament next week with the No. 1 seed.
“We wanted to put the ball in Lacy’s hands and go let her make a play,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said in his postgame radio interview. “Just give Lacy a lot of credit. The kid was 0 for 8 from the 3-point line. For her to step back, relax and just knock that down, it’s incredible. She has worked on that shot all year long. (Lacy) has ice in her veins. That’s big time for a true freshman to do that.”
And the Lions had to fight and claw their way to this victory.
Facing a 45-35 deficit early on in the third quarter, MSSU received back-to-back-to-back triples from Amaya Johns (two) and Brooke Stauffer to trim the deficit to one with 7:16 remaining in the frame.
The Bronchos answered with an 8-2 run as a jumper from Kelsey Johnson stretched the lead to 53-46 with 4:46 remaining. But the Lions chipped away once again and Lacy Stokes finished a layup to cap a 10-4 run, cutting the score to 57-56.
MSSU continued that offensive momentum with buckets from Layne Skiles and Lacy Stokes to push the score to 60-57 two minutes into the fourth quarter. However, UCO answered right back thanks to a triple from Avery Allen with 8:11 to go.
Just shortly after re-entering the game due to foul trouble, Madi Stokes later hit a jumper to give the Lions a 64-62 lead with 6:36 remaining. Hailey Grant then recorded back-to-back scores — mixed in with a 3 from UCO’s Rayner — to stretch MSSU’s lead to 68-65 with only 4:43 left in regulation.
The Bronchos tied the game at 68 thanks to a 3 from Karly Wadsworth with 23 seconds left — her only points of the contest — before Lacy Stokes’ triple sealed the deal.
Stokes finished with a game-high 28 points to pace MSSU. She played all 40 minutes and shot 10 of 23 from the field while handing out a game-high seven assists.
“With those types of situations, I’m putting it in Lacy’s hands,” Ressel said. “She’s going to make the play and 95% of the time she is going to make the right decision. I’m just lucky we’ve got her.”
Johns tallied 12 points for the Lions, while Skiles finished with 10. Madi Stokes scored eight points and Stauffer finished with seven.
UCO (16-12, 12-12 MIAA) was paced by Johnson with 18 points. Rayner contributed 12 points, while Llanusa chipped in 11.
After a first round bye, MSSU will play the winner of No. 8 Pittsburg State and No. 9 Washburn at noon next Thursday in the MIAA quarterfinals held at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
“(This win) won’t sink in for a while, I’m sure,” Ressel said. “It’s hard to comprehend because you think about what we’ve been through the last five years. We were 9-14 a year ago and to have the turnaround we’ve had this year with the growth of our kids we’ve returned and our new kids, the buy-in along with Coach (Bryant) Porter coming on board, the group effort and the chemistry we have, it’s been so enjoyable. I’m so proud of them. I can’t say enough good things about this group. They are incredible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.