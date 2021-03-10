AVA, Mo. — Lacy Stokes tallied 28 points and ignited a second-half comeback as Mount Vernon slipped past Ava 53-49 Wednesday night in a Class 4 girls sectional basketball game in the Bears’ gymnasium.
The Mountaineers (26-3) stretched their winning streak to 13 games and have a home quarterfinal game against Blair Oaks (17-10) at 1 p.m. Saturday. Blair Oaks defeated Eldon 62-46 in its sectional game.
The Mountaineers reached the quarterfinals for the first time since their 2012 team won the state championship. They had lost to Strafford in the sectional game the previous four seasons.
“This was a fun one,” Mountaineers coach Grant Berendt said on his mtneers.com postgame show. “We got over the hump. This game has been the game that we’ve gotten to. It was a different opponent this time, but that mental aspect of being here and being beaten the last four times ... us getting over that is huge. I’m super proud of all the kids.”
Mount Vernon jumped out to a 9-3 lead before the Bears (21-6) rallied to lead 19-17 after the first quarter and 33-26 at halftime.
“We were confused defensively in what we were trying to do in the first half,” Berendt said. “We didn’t switch right. Our help defense was not there on the big kid. I thought we got good looks. The shots just didn’t fall for us.
“Typically we on the year are giving up 36 points, and they had 33 at half. I told the girls we had to bear down, and I thought we came out in the third and had a nice 10-0 run to start the half and kind of flipped the script on them.”
That 10-0 burst began with three Stokes baskets, including two layups after her frontcourt steals. Cameryn Cassity’s basket capped the spree for a 36-33 lead.
The margin grew to 43-37 after another Stokes steal and layup before Ava’s Lexie Gastineau made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to slice the lead in half.
A thrilling finish saw Ava lead 47-45 with 3:32 left, the Mountaineers regain a 49-47 edge before Ava tied it at 49 on two Hannah Evans charities with 1:10 left.
Mount Vernon moved back ahead when Stokes hit a runner in the lane with 31 seconds left. The Bears missed a shot from the baseline, and then they had to foul four times to put the Mountaineers in the bonus. On the last foul, Ellie Johnston sank both ends of the 1-and-1 free throw for a four-point lead with 2 seconds left.
Stokes scored 14 points in each half for her 28, and Johnston finished with 10 points. Cassidy added nine points, Lisa Krueger four and Jolie Prescott two to complete the scoring.
Kruger’s defense against 6-foot-1 sophomore Sara Mendel was another factor in the victory. Mendel finished with 14 points, but she had 10 in the first half and did not score in the fourth quarter.
“Lisa Krueger may have played her most complete game for us on the whole year,” Berendt said. “Not just on the offensive end, but when she got in there (defensively), (Mendel) did not do the same movements against Lisa that she was doing on Cameryn and Raegan (Boswell). She was special tonight.”
Olivia Gastineau and Evans added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Bears, whose 11-game winning streak ended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.