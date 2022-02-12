When in doubt, feed the ball to Lacy Stokes and let that killer mentality take over.
The Missouri Southern true freshman accounted for her team’s final seven points down the stretch to lead the Lions to a thrilling 56-49 victory over Northwest Missouri on Senior Day inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
MSSU (18-5, 15-3 MIAA) extended its winning streak to a whopping 11 games and kept the team in a two-way tie for first place with Fort Hays State. This marks the longest win streak for the Lions since the 1985-86 campaign.
Stokes, standing at 5-foot-4, hit for a game-high 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in all 40 minutes of action.
“I thought she was a little passive to start the basketball game, but she’s a kid that wants the ball in her hands,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “I wanted it in her hands because she’s so good. She does so many positive things for us on both ends of the floor. Offensively, she gets to areas she knows she can score. She’s a fun kid to watch because of what she can do.”
And Stokes’ late-game heroics couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for MSSU.
NWMSU was within striking distance of the Lions for the entirety of the game, and once it became crunch time, the Bearcats’ cut the deficit to 49-47 following a trifecta from Jillian Fleming with 4:47 to play.
But the Mount Vernon product’s scoring surge started when she drilled a clutch step back 3-pointer to extend MSSU’s lead to 52-47 with 2:35 to go in the game.
“That 3 she hit was huge and the confidence knowing she can shoot,” Ressel commented. “I thought that was a big one, making it a two-possession game for us.”
Stokes was almost on cloud nine as Leggett & Platt erupted.
“I almost forgot we were in a press,” Stokes said with a smile. “I was walking back and Brooke (Stauffer) was yelling at me to get up, ‘Yeah. Yeah. I’m coming.’”
After the Lions’ swarming defense forced the Bearcats to a few empty possessions, Stokes knocked down a pair of freebies to stretch MSSU’s lead to 54-47 with only 46 ticks left in regulation.
NWMSU got those two points back with free throws from Molly Hartnett on the ensuing possession, but Stokes sealed the game with two charities for the Lions’ to account for the final scoring margin.
“We knew we had to get stops, but we knew we had to convert after those stops and get scores in order to keep the momentum on our side,” Stokes said. “We trusted each other offensively, and they have confidence in me to take some of the shots I was taking. Without them encouraging me, I wouldn’t have been able to score those points down the stretch.”
Despite being out-rebounded 43-36, MSSU took care of the basketball with a season-low five turnovers.
“They are just getting more and more confident in each other,” Ressel said. “Our defense, again, has been huge through this win streak. We just continued to compete on the defensive end and get stops when we needed to, and then we made enough shots. We made enough shots to get enough lead and enough comfort, and then we made our free throws down the stretch, which was huge.”
Amaya Johns contributed 14 points for the Lions, while rim protector Madi Stokes led the team on the glass with 10 boards and three blocks.
Leading NWMSU (15-9, 10-8 MIAA) Mallory McConkey with 17 points.
MSSU celebrated its seniors Kaiulani Jones and Stauffer during the second half of the men’s game.
“It’s nice to get a win for Brooke and Kai on senior day,” Ressel said. “It’s exciting for them. I hate to lose both of them because they’re tremendous young ladies, but they are going to be extremely successful in whatever they do.”
"It means a lot," Stauffer said. "I just went out today thinking it's the same day, same game. I didn't want to change anything."
The Lions close out their home slate with Pittsburg State at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, looking to continue the fun ride.
“It’s my first and my Brookie’s last,” Stokes said with a smile. “We are just making the most of it.”
“I’m glad to be part of it, for sure,” Stauffer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.