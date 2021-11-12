Talk about a way to start a collegiate career.
Despite falling to Henderson State 81-74 on Friday night, Missouri Southern State University true freshman and Mount Vernon product Lacy Stokes filled up the stat sheet with a game-high 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals as the Lions kicked off play in the GAC/MIAA Challenge on Friday night at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Stokes hit 8 of 19 shots from the field, 2 of 5 from beyond the arc and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to pace Southern.
The game was back-and-forth throughout the night.
After the Lions grabbed a 58-55 lead when Hailey Grant came up with a layup to end the third quarter, Henderson State’s Sonni Martin nailed a triple to cap a 12-4 run midway through the fourth quarter.
Martin’s 3-pointer gave the Reddies a 67-62 advantage with 5:32 left to go in regulation.
With 1:56 to go, Southern trimmed the deficit down to 72-68 following a transition jumper from Stokes, but Henderson State iced the game with a 9-6 burst to close it out.
The Lions battled through the game, even taking a 58-55 lead into the fourth quarter. Southern finished the third stanza on a 9-0 run during a stretch that was punctuated by a layup from Grant.
Henderson State (1-0) had three individuals finish in double-figures, including Ashley Farrar, who posted a team-high 20 points. Farrar, who connected on 8 of 16 shots and 4 of 7 from deep, led the team with eight rebounds.
Jadah Pickens added 11 points, while Tamia Templeton had 10. Martin ended the game with nine.
For Southern (0-1), Amaya Johns tallied 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Layne Skiles finished with 12 points to round out the Lions’ in double-digit scoring.
The Reddies shot 42% from the field overall to the Lions 38%. However, Southern outrebounded Henderson State 48-42 but committed 20 turnovers to the Reddies’ 14.
MSSU concludes play with the GAC/MIAA Challenge with a matchup against Harding at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
