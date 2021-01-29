Two weeks ago, Madi Stokes joined an elite Missouri Southern women’s basketball club.
Her 21 points and 22 rebounds at Emporia State made her just the second player in school history to post a 20-20 game. Marie Scott collected 24 points and 22 boards against Missouri Valley in 1995. Pam Brisby had 20 points and 32 boards against Missouri Western in 1981.
On Thursday night, Stokes started a new club.
She poured in 31 points and grabbed 21 rebounds – the first 30-20 game in school history – in the Lions’ 81-78 overtime victory at Rogers State.
The 31 points broke her former career high of 22 points against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Dec. 17, 2019, and her 21 boards were one below her career high at Emporia State. If that’s not enough, Stokes also blocked a career-best seven shots to tie the school record set by Zoe Campbell last season.
Stokes, 6-foot-3 sophomore from Cassville, battled against defenders close to her size.
“That goes back to Coach ‘A’ (Chamissa Anderson),” Stokes said. “She always tells me even if they get your shot, don’t let them get in your head. Keep playing your game.”
“I went back and watched the film (Friday) morning, and I really liked how patient she was when she caught the basketball,” Lions head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “She did not get in a hurry, and we did a great job in some of our quick hits of setting great screens to get her open around the basket.
“She’s continually getting better with her post-ups as far as getting deeper and consistently scoring the basketball. It was a lot of fun to watch her (Thursday) night for sure. She did a great job attacking the rim, and she knocked down two or three 15- to 17-footers as well. I like that confidence that she’s not afraid to shoot it. Hopefully she continues that.”
The Lions appeared to have the game won in regulation, but Rogers State banked in a long 3-pointer from the left wing with 1.2 seconds left.
“You can’t show any type of frustration, which I know I had a little bit,” said guard Megan Jackson, whose two free throws with 7.1 seconds left snapped a 78-78 tie. “We can’t show any emotion because that’s going to show that they got to us. At the end of the day, we came out with (the victory), and we kept our composure.”
“Defense was great,” Ressel said. “Layne (Skiles) was right there, had a hand up, contested it. When she shot it, I knew it was off. Then I saw it hit the board, and I’m like oh God.
“But give my kids credit. After that, we could have folded the tent and lost that ball game, but they fought back. They had the pride. They had the heart to continue to play and execute and make plays down the stretch and make our free throws as well for the most part to give us the win."
It was a good night standings-wise for the Lions (5-8), who scissored a five-game losing streak with their first victory in 2021. Three teams with four victories — Northeastern State, Northwest Missouri and Rogers State — lost on Thursday.
The Lions face Northeastern State (4-9) at 1:30 this afternoon in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
The Lions beat the RiverHawks 70-64 last month in Joplin behind 27 points from Carley Turrnbull, 10 points and 16 rebounds from Stokes and 10 points from Kaitlin Hunnicutt.
“NSU competes and plays hard,” Ressel said. “They are a little undersized as compared to us. So we’re going to have to take advantage of that.
“We’re going to have to guard their motion. They’ll have constant movement, they are going to push. They have two great players who can score the basketball (Zaria Collins at 18.6 points per game, Cenia Hayes at 14.9). Especially going on the road again, we have to make sure that we guard and we execute on the offensive end.”
MSSU vs. NSU
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (5-8)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr. 14.2
F Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr. 5.5
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so. 11.1
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr. 4.0
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr. 4.5
NORTHEASTERN STATE (4-9)
Pts.
F Zaria Collins, 5-9 so. 18.6
F Brittney Ho, 6-0 so. 7.6
G Shae Sanchez, 5-9 sr. 11.5
G Morgan Lee, 5-9 jr. 5.4
G Maegan Lee, 5-7 jr. 6.6
Game Notes
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m.
Site: NSU Events Center, Tahlequah, Okla.
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5th year at MSSU (52-76). Fala Bullock, 4th year at NSU (25-69), 9-year career (122-138).
Series: Tied 17-17 after the Lions; 70-64 home victory on Dec. 3. The Lions are 2-12 on the road against the RiverHawks.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
